How Kandace Douglas Is Working To Turn Grenada Into A Luxury Destination

Kandace Douglas is a Grenadian-American senior executive working to turn Grenada into a luxury destination. Working as a real estate sales and marketing director of Silversands Villas, Douglas began her career in luxury real estate in New York 14 years ago.

Silversands Villas is a luxurious collection of private homes available for purchase on the island of Grenada, with staff and amenities provided by the Silversands hotel. Situated on Grand Anse Beach, the homes are located along more than 700 feet of beachfront which features soft white sand, clear waters and calm breezes.

The island, known as one of the Spice Isle, offers fantastic opportunities for real estate investment, unspoiled landscapes, crystal clear waters, and vibrant culture and hospitality.

Kandace Douglas

Kandace wants to maintain the island’s authenticity and is ensuring locals are benefiting from the booming real estate, tourism, and hospitality movement and endeavoring to preserve this for natives rather than for European and US developers.

In fact, this particular project of turning Grenada into a luxury destination is attracting this specific consumer market, and it’s not just athletes and entertainers.

“It’s on a gated resort, and it’s super safe. You have people that are constantly patrolling and making sure everything is the way it’s supposed to be. You have your management company that makes sure that your home is always in tip-top condition.” Douglas told Mansion Global.



According to Douglas, the pandemic turned out to be a great boost for the project, as people are looking for options anywhere else outside where they are that gives them a little more freedom.



“Anytime you’re in a stressful situation, you start to dream of paradise, right? We noticed during the second half of COVID-19 that the demand is really there. We are seeing a lot of interest from Canadians, from the U.S., people that are looking to have a foothold someplace else. I think Covid puts certain things in perspective. And Grenada is a beautiful option for that,” said the entrepreneur.



Courtesy of BF Villa

Douglas is not only leading this real estate project. She is also working with the Grenada Tourism Authority on the West Indies School of Hospitality Foundation (WISH) Foundation, which is helping to impact the lives of her fellow Grenadians as well as revitalize the tourism industry that was devastated by Covid-19.

The West Indies School of Hospitality (WISH) Foundation offers Grenadians 6,000 free hospitality courses taught by Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, the world’s leading institution for hospitality education and research.

She told Architectural Digest that part of each sale of Silversands Villas units supports the WISH Foundation, which offers free hospitality courses to 6,000 Grenadians in partnership with e-Cornell, the online certification arm of Cornell University.

“Barry Collymore, chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, founded the WISH Foundation with the support of Naguib Sawiris. He started the program in an effort to effect positive change in the lives of Grenadians and maximize the tourism industry, which was devastated by Covid-19.”

Warm weather and sandy shorelines are not the only reason ultra-high-net-worth buyers (UHNW) are setting their sites on Grenada. The island also participates in increasingly popular citizenship programs, from the Caribbean to Europe to the South Pacific.

In Grenada’s case, its Citizen by Investment program offers Grenadian passports to folks who invest a minimum of $200,000 into the island.

“This is the icing on the cake,” Douglas noted. “Over the past year and a half, citizenship diversification has become more important than ever. According to a recent Douglas Elliman–Knight Frank Wealth Report, 24 percent of UHNW are interested in second types of citizenship.”