Vice President Kamala Harris’ job comes with plenty of travel opportunities. Although the political figure makes her way across the globe regularly, there are a few cities she calls home. Each home is unique but not very well known. Even as her presidential campaign proceeds and she visits states across the country, her home bases remain the same just like other avid travelers. This is what we know about Kamala Harris’ homes and their locations.

Kamala Harris’ Homes

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

As Kamala Harris steps into the spotlight as the Democratic party’s lead presidential candidate many factors of her life do too, like where she has lived. Her various homes throughout the years reflect her growing political career, since some have come with jobs. Due to her countless public appearances and speaking engagements, Kamala Harris’ homes are in vastly different locations. These are the impressive homes where she has resided in recent years.

Washington D.C.

Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, live in the U.S. Naval Observatory. This residence is the official home for vice presidents, beginning with Walter Mondale in 1977. This makes Harris the ninth vice president to live in this home at 1 Observatory Circle. Its central location provides a private residence for Harris but is still only about three miles from the White House. This home comes with the job since vice presidents live there for free.

Before the U.S. Naval Observatory home was made fit for Harris to live there, she temporarily resided in another place in D.C. The president’s official guesthouse, across the street from the White House, is located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue. It is a pretty lavish temporary home since it has 14 bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, and plenty more to enjoy.

When Harris became a U.S. senator in 2017, she and her husband resided in a 1,700-square-foot condo. The two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo in the Westlight building has some impressive features. Some of the most posh features are a 24/7 concierge service and a heated rooftop pool.

San Francisco, California

Harris also had a condo and loft in California. Earlier in her career, Harris had a loft located in San Francisco. This was when she became the state’s first Black district attorney, in 2004. The loft was sold in 2021, but the humble abode was not that quaint. This one-bedroom and 1.5-bath was on the top floor with features like floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, and a walk-in closet. It is such a good catch, it went under contract in two weeks, so, unfortunately, it is not available for purchase.

Harris also had a house in Brentwood, California. This million-dollar home was initially owned by Emhoff, who bought it for $2.7 million before he married Harris. After marrying, the couple put the home in a joint trust so they own it together. The spacious home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a swimming pool. This is the only property the couple is known to own, although they have lived in many places in recent years.