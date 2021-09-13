Who's The Best? Jollof Cook-Off Will Set The Record Straight In DC Later This Month

Attention lovers of African music, cuisine, and culture, the 2021 Jollof Cook-off and Afrobeats Block Party is the event for you! This African music and food fest is happening in Washington, DC on September 25.

Held by Afropolitan Cities, the premier diaspora networking and entertainment group, the event was the most popular African Diaspora event of 2019 and one of DC’s largest sold-out events.

The cook-off aims to set the record straight on which African nation can claim bragging rights to the best Jollof rice. The 2019 winner, Sierra Leone, seeks to defend its title against stiff competition from challengers such as Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and Liberia.

“The Jollof rivalry between countries is no secret,” said Kweku Amoako, founder of Afropolitan Cities. “If you have a West African friend, chances are you have had a Jollof dish presented with a hefty serving of trash talk. This year, we will determine which country actually does it the best at the Jollof cook-off and Afrobeats Block Party. To ensure fairness, we will let our patrons be the judge.”

Jollof rice is a tasty dish that every West African country stakes its claim to. For years, there has been an ongoing feud over whose jollof rice reigns supreme. If you ask anyone from Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, or even Liberia, they will tell you that they have the most delicious jollof rice to ever grace the planet.

This culturally rich experience is going down at Karma DC. In addition to the cook-off and live block party featuring the best Afrobeats music, there will be a fashion pop-up shop, artwork from a diverse variety of African artists, live musical performances, and food vendors presenting some of the most delectable dishes the continent has to offer.

Tickets for the 2021 Jollof Cook-off and Afrobeats Block Party are currently available for purchase at www.JollofBlockParty.com. Now through September 22, you can receive 15% off of admission price when you use the code AFROPOLITAN.

