Job Hunting? These Are The Top 10 US Cities For Gen Z Job Seekers

Generation Z is growing up and moving out. The successors to millennials — born between 1997 and 2012 — are graduating, job hunting, and looking to strike out on their own in places where their dollar can stretch a bit further.

Relocation cost comparison site moveBuddha recently conducted a study that will help Gen Zers pinpoint the most ideal areas to live in based on multiple factors. This list features the top cities ranked according to a formula that includes employment opportunities in the top four fields for Gen Z (business, health professions, social sciences, psychology), city affordability (average area rent and value of the dollar), and youth-centric social factors (percentage of youthful population, educational attainment, and dating friendliness).

Among the findings was that Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Boston emerged as three of the top five cities with the best job prospects. Cincinnati, Sioux Falls, and Fargo offer affordability with both lower than average rents and more bang for your buck.

Data Reporting Specialist for moveBuddah Kristen Klepac broke down some more insights for Travel Noire. Find out who nabbed the top spot in the best cities for Gen Z job seekers.