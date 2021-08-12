JetBlue Airlines Adds Non-Stop Flights From New York To London For As Low As $202

The United Kingdom opened up to Americans on August 2nd and now more air-carriers are establishing flight routes to London to prepare for the influx of international travel. JetBlue Airlines is following suit with their low-cost airfares that start at $202 and their premium seats start at $1,606. These newly-added connecting JetBlue flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport to London Heathrow began operating on August 11th and the cheaper prices are going to go fast.

The airline is known for their flights over the Atlantic Ocean that include many flights to the Caribbean islands from the United States. JetBlue is the 7th largest airline and is growing fast, with expected plans to open another route from Boston to London within 2021.

The direct flights from NYC to London will be flown on the airline’s new A321LR aircraft. They have softer cushioning seats and tons of space for passengers, and the airline will continue to offer more affordable airfares while they push out more routes to Europe.

A one-way flight from NYC to London will be able to be grabbed for the low price of $202 while other round-trips may accrue over $1,000. The new route will be operating only 4 times a week during the early fall until more passengers start selling out the tickets, while the UK is considering closing its borders again to Americans.

This is all to secure their aircrafts longevity at the Heathrow Airport, so they can drive more revenue for JetBlue when air travel is fully back to normal.

The higher-tier business class seats are a part of JetBlue’s “Mint” category where there are over 20 comfortable suites for passengers who pay a higher price. JetBlue’s business class selections are lower than other airfares and that is why their premium seats are just as popular as their main cabin rows. These new transatlantic routes will accumulate more recognition for JetBlue and cause more passengers to book their next ticket.

