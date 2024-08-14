Jamaica has had a unique experience trying to keep its tourism industry afloat amid some concerning travel advisories. Despite this, it continues to be a place people flock to and is a go-to vacation spot for many travelers.

Its relative affordability and the destination’s distinct natural beauty have kept the island country in the minds of global vacationers. The country is now promoting a 65 % off hotel deal, which is only available for a limited time.

Jamaica’s 65% Off Hotel Deal

Aaron Wilson / Unsplash

Jamaica’s most enticing promo is more than enough reason for people to consider a trip there. The island has had over 2.4 million visitors this year and does not plan to slow down. Even after Hurricane Beryl in July, thousands of people remained there.

Jamaica has proven to have a resilient tourism industry in response to seemingly insurmountable odds. To acknowledge and express their appreciation for tourists’ support, the country has rolled out a hotel deal for visitors. The Minister of Tourism in Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett, has announced that they are striving to reach five million visitors by next year. In an effort to make this goal a reality, the island is extending a limited-time savings offer.

Getting The Hotel Deal

This promotion is accessible through travel agents and will help travelers save on their next visit. People can book for a last-minute fall vacation or a winter getaway since the deal applies to stays between September 1 to December 1. People planning a visit need to use the promo code JAMGETAWAY in order to save up to 65% on hotels in six resort regions. Up to 50 hotels are participating in the promotion.

It is important to note that the deadline for this promotion is coming up quickly. Vacationers need to redeem the deal before August 16 for major savings. Booking a vacation during this deal can help Jamaica recover from Hurricane Beryl’s impact (both economically and physically). So, booking Jamaica’s hotel deals can help travelers and tangibly contribute to their chosen vacation destination.