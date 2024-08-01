The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore’s historic Mount Vernon district exemplifies Black excellence and luxurious hospitality. This 17-room boutique hotel, owned by Eddie and Sylvia Brown, has quietly become Maryland’s best-kept secret. While staying at this Charm City hotel, anyone who has watched Shonda Rhimes’s steamy Netflix series Bridgerton can easily imagine themselves transported to the lavish setting of the drama.

Every detail is a tribute to the attention to detail that architect Charles Carson lavished upon the establishment over a century ago. The leaded glass windows and carved wood wainscoting capture guests’ hearts. Equally enchanting are the 23 individual fireplaces, the green marble sourced from local quarries, and the magnificent central staircase that ascends three stories, passing stained glass to the brilliant original skylights at the top.

A Regency-Era Dream Come To Life

The Ivy Hotel engulfs you in an ambiance that could pass for a scene from Bridgerton. Elegant furniture and rich design give the hotel’s public spaces an air of luxury, befitting a golden era. Not even Lady Whistledown could resist the tempting appeal of the striking furniture in the 17 rooms and suites. Being a little-known wonder is what makes The Ivy Hotel so exceptional. Despite being voted one of Tripadvisor’s top three luxury hotels in the U.S., it remains a relatively undiscovered treasure.

This exclusivity adds to its allure. It allows guests to experience world-class hospitality in an intimate setting. Plus, the Ivy Hotel takes the concept of luxury to new heights with its highly inclusive model. Almost everything the hotel offers, except dinner and spa treatments, is included in your room rate. This means guests can indulge in daily breakfast, afternoon tea, cocktails at the Mansion Bar, and even midnight snacks without reaching for their wallets.

Amenities Fit For A Bridgerton

What’s more, the hotel’s amenities are nothing short of regal. Guests can unwind in the small luxury spa, dine at the acclaimed Magdalena, A Maryland Bistro, or lose themselves in the hotel’s many quaint nooks. Take your coffee in the garden, choose a book from the library, try your hand at the piano, or challenge a fellow guest to a game of billiards.

The Ivy Hotel’s location in Mount Vernon also puts guests at the doorstep of Baltimore’s thriving cultural scene. Just beyond the hotel’s doors, you’ll find streets lined with boutiques, galleries, theaters, and coffee shops. The hotel even offers a private car service (based on availability) to help guests explore the city in style. In addition to its luxurious offerings, The Ivy Hotel prides itself on being pet-friendly (for pets under 25 lbs) and providing a smoke-free environment.