It Costs What? Here Are 7 Of The World's Most Expensive Hotels

This hotel in Dubai is truly the stuff of legend, and according to those fortunate enough to stay there, its beauty, services, and features are almost overwhelming.

According to a journalist for The Business Insider, the hotel is “adorned with more gold and marble than any reasonable person would choose.”

Moreover, “the architecture and design astound with color, patterns, and vertigo, with extravagances like caviar and truffles finding their way into numerous dishes at the restaurants.”

The hotel is on a man-made island that can only be accessed via private chauffeur (there’s a fleet of white Rolls Royces outside for this purpose) or by helicopter (there’s a helipad on site.)

The facade has a distinctive shark fin shape, and you’ll find sprawling, sumptuous interiors, including nine restaurants, three aquariums, fountains, and elevators covered in gold.

If you arrive early, an attendant will take you to the tea and coffee lounge on site called Sahn Eddar. Aside from those beverages, there are fruit juices and smoothies, nuts spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon, and other delights.

Butlers are assigned to each floor, and they can arrange pretty much anything you’d like. Each suite is filled with expensive furniture, mini bars, amazing views, and palatial bathrooms loaded with Hermès toiletries.

As tempting as it may be to just lounge around in your suite, you can do that at home. Explore as much of the building as you can; there’s a feast for the eyes at every turn.

Get your swim on in the infinity pool and check out the terrace that is fashioned after a beach. The views from here of the Arabian Gulf have to be seen to be believed.

What are the rates like? They range from $1,000 a night for a one-bedroom suite all the way up to $24,000 a night for The Royal Suite.

What a steal, right?