No More Getting Lost In New Cities: Apple's iOS 15 Update Makes Traveling A Lot Easier

The people have spoken, and it appears that the tech crews at Apple were listening because its latest iOS 15 update could make traveling so much easier.

Of the many features this new update has, one thing that stands out is how experiencing maps will go beyond just simply taking you from point A to point B.

iOS 15 City Experiences and Driving Features

According to Apple, there is a new “city experience” feature in the new iOS 15 update that will allow you to explore cities with unprecedented details for roads, neighborhoods, landmarks, buildings, landscape, and more.

Picture the Golden Gate Bridge in your head for a moment. With the latest update, you can see the Golden Gate Bridge in both the day and dark mode in Maps.

Apple says it will now be easier to discover great places with the all-new Guides Home – an editorially curated destination where you can find guides for places you love or new cities you’re exploring.

Taking a road trip? Apple has also included a new driving feature that offers incredible road details such as turn lanes, crosswalks, bike lanes, and even the street-level perspective when you approach interchanges. You will also be able to see current incidents and traffic conditions.

Apple

New Transit Features

Apple has added augmented reality to walking instructions, so cheers to (hopefully) not getting lost as much. The immersive walking instructions update will give you step-by-step directions with actual buildings and streets crossings for reference.

There will be new transit features integrated into Maps to show you nearby stations and transit times. What you may find really helpful is that you can pin your favorite routes to the top, so when you’re traveling, it will be easier to remember directions. The new transit feature will also notify you when it’s time to disembark at your bus or train stop.

Apple

Discovering Great Places and Better Searching

Place cards are the short summaries that come up when you tap on a business. They usually list information about the address, hours, contact info, reviews, photos, and more.

The Apple tech team has redesigned place cards by restructuring the information, so it’s more organized and clean, and clearer as you scroll down. The more important information will be at the top.

When looking for places such as restaurants, you can filter your search results by cuisine, choose places that are only open right now, and see if a restaurant offers takeout. It’s unclear at this time if you will be able to search for Black-owned businesses but, of course, will keep you updated with the latest.