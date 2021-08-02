Inside The Late Prince's Minnesota Paisley Park Museum

The late musical icon, Prince’s Paisley Park home in the small town of Chanhassen, Minnesota has been converted into a city landmark and museum for Prince fans and curious visitors.

The artist’s long history in the music industry has achieved him over 30 Grammy nominations and a total of 7 wins that have allowed for Prince’s musical legacy to have unshakable longevity. The rock and pop artist was 57 years old when he passed, and he only lived 30 minutes away from where he originally grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Paisley Park.

Paisley Park was an artist sanctuary and active safe space for Prince to live out his last years in solitude surrounded by successful musicians and artistic extraordinaries (Lizzo, Snoh Aalegra, etc).

In 1987, his home was named after one of his most popular anthems, “Paisely Park” during his “Purple Rain” era that accrued most of Prince’s global fanbase. Proving that rockstars and pop idols can look like him and act like him because Prince was known for his flamboyant personality that defied the gender binary and pushed the envelope on how male artists can dress and style themselves.

The 188-acre land that occupied the 3-story mansion is now welcoming Prince lovers and local visitors who want to get a glimpse of how Prince thrived in his artistic fortress. The home was meant to be a community space for people to enjoy live music and for artists to experiment and create their most extraordinary hits. The large venue is capable of hosting other artists performances, concerts, festivals, and tours.

The Paisley Park museum is open 6 days a week from Thursday to Tuesday and there are 3-tiers that are offered for visitors. Tickets start at $45 and the highest tier costs $160 with more amenities, exclusive screenings, and light beverages served. Prince’s collection of over 300 custom shoes is for display because the man was known for not just his amazing falsettos but also, his tasteful fashion sense. Nonetheless, each visitor can view the main floor, studios where Prince recorded, and the stage venue where performances are held.

All reservations can be made online and tickets are available until September 6th. More fall season tickets will become accessible soon.

