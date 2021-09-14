Inside Biggie’s Brooklyn Apartment That’s Up For Sale For $1.7 Million

Biggie’s Brooklyn apartment is back on the market and up for sale for roughly $1.7 million.

Located at 159 Carlton Avenue, Apt 1A, in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, Biggie owned the apartment where he lived with his wife Faith Evans while he released his debut solo album Ready To Die in 1994.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom-duplex is blocks away from the street that was named after the legendary hip-hop artist.

More recently, it was the home of costume designer Caroline Duncan, known for her work in the series “The Affair” and “When They See Us.”

Duncan purchased Biggie’s Brooklyn apartment in 2011 and gave it a gut renovation, adding amenities like a custom library, walk-through closets, and a loft space, as reported in the NYPOST.

“When I moved in, the basement was just a raw space with concrete floors,” Duncan told The Post. “I framed and put up all the walls and created a bathroom with barn wood and modern finishes, a massive walk-through closet to showcase my collection of clothing and accessories, a laundry room and bedrooms.”

Photo courtesy of Compass

She adds, “I loved the neighborhood, the proximity to Fort Greene Park, the fact that the building is on the Historic Register and had the bones of a true artist’s residence.”

A description on Realtor of the property says the apartment has breathtaking architectural elements and high-end finishes that create an impressive, warm, and move-in ready home.

The listing continues, “in its oversized living and dining space, you will find soaring 12-foot ceilings, a large arched window, a wood-burning brick fireplace, and large timber beams.”

The building was built in a Romanesque Revival Style in 1888 and has attracted other celebrities including “American Horror Story” actor Denis O’Hare, who resided in the building for 20 years.