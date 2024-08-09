Four former hotel employees have been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of D’Vontaye Mitchell. The 43-year-old Black man died outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel. The tragic incident occurred on June 30 at the Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee. It has drawn comparisons to the 2020 killing of George Floyd, leading to multiple protests across the United States.

According to court documents, the charges stem from an encounter where Mitchell was held face-down on the concrete for approximately eight to nine minutes, CNN reported. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office has ruled Mitchell’s death a homicide, attributing it to “restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine.”

The four individuals charged are Herbert T. Williamson, a bellman; Brandon LaDaniel Turner, a security guard; Devin W. Johnson-Carson, a front desk agent; and Todd Alan Erickson, a security manager.

What Will Happen To The Four Hotel Workers If They Are Found Guilty?

The individuals each face a maximum of fifteen years and nine months in prison if found guilty. Surveillance footage and witness accounts paint a disturbing picture of the events leading to Mitchell’s death. The victim reportedly entered the hotel in a frantic state. He hid behind objects in the lobby and attempted to lock himself in a women’s restroom before becoming combative with security.

As per CNN, the charging documents allege that the defendants tackled Mitchell to the ground outside the hotel. According to the documents, one of them struck him multiple times, while another hit him once. The third man allegedly kicked him in the torso followed by the fourth person using “various means of force” to restrain Mitchell. They pushed him on his back, shoulders, and arms.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office stated that the charges were based on an extensive review of evidence collected by the Milwaukee Police Department, the autopsy report, and information from community members. The incident has raised questions about hotel security personnel’s training and protocols. Hyatt has called for the termination and criminal charging of the employees involved. On the other hand, Aimbridge Hospitality, which operates the hotel, announced it had fired several associates.

Mitchell’s family, represented by attorney William Sulton, maintains that his death was not due to substance use or health issues but rather the result of excessive force. Mitchell’s widow, DeAsia Harmon, expressed gratitude for the charges. However, Harmon stated that she wants “everyone to be held accountable for what they did to him.”