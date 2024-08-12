The travel industry is going through big transitions and challenges right now. While the global IT outage situation and Boeing safety incidents are taking up a lot of mind space for travelers, there may be another thing to look out for. Countless hotel strikes are in the works and they may impact future travel plans. The decision to strike is still up in the air but if they happen, they will happen at any time.

The Hotel Strikes

Photo credit: runnyrem / Unsplash

This strike has been on the minds of hotel workers for quite some time. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been issues with how workers have been treated. Once the pandemic ended and people got back to work, there were fewer workers to handle heightened visitor capacities. In addition to fewer people and improper staffing, hotel workers nationwide have low pay. Some workers even require having multiple jobs to stay afloat. This unfortunate situation has continued even though major hotel brands continue to make major revenue.

In response to this reality, around 10,000 hotel workers in many cities throughout the United States will hold strike authorization during August. United Here is an organization representing hospitality workers in many cities nationwide. During this process, the organization has expressed the hotel workers’ frustration with stagnant wages and general staffing levels. Workers in many popular tourist cities are at breaking point. Just to name a few, strikes are pending in places like Honolulu, San Francisco, Seattle, and more.

What To Do If Strikes Ensue During Travel

If the strikes do occur, travelers can do a few things. If guests find that hotel workers are picketing due to the strike or experience changes in the services available to them, they can request refunds and seek another accommodation. Hotel guests should be sure to document any promises made by hotel staff in terms of compensation. The hotel may not grant guests a refund, but in that case, guests may be able to dispute charges. It is important to note that if the hotel does not notify guests ahead of their stay, they are more likely to qualify for some type of compensation. If travelers can not find appropriate accommodation, there’s also the opportunity to request a reduced rate if services are lacking in quality at the hotel.