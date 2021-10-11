Photo Credit: Thirdman
6 Exciting New Hotel Brands To Check Out For The Fall
We’ve all had quite a year, haven’t we? So has the travel industry. And these new hotel brands are here to welcome you with open arms.
Whether you’re looking to book a room for a quick weekend getaway, or you’re looking to book an extended — and long overdue — vacation, you’re going to definitely need to book a hotel. (Because, let’s be real: AirBnB and VRBO don’t always cut it, do they?)
But believe it or not, Nerdwallet points out that these hotel brands haven’t just been preparing for their opening in the wake of the pandemic. On the contrary, they’ve been planning their unrolling for years.
“Opening a new hotel is not as simple as unlocking the door,” writes Nerdwallet. “It takes years of planning to make the final product consumer-ready. With lots of new hotels in the U.S. worth exploring, choosing the right place to stay may be even harder than before.”
So whether you’re looking for hotel brands from names that are tried and true, or you’re looking for something out of this world that you’ve never heard of before, these six newcomers are sure to please for your fall travel plans. Let’s take a look at what you can expect — and what you should try first.
Thompson Austin
The best way to view one of Texas’s most charming cities would have to be from Thompson San Antonio’s rooftop cabanas. https://t.co/R9t3YGrT2T pic.twitter.com/XOjvwm5YbE
— hyatt (@Hyatt) October 2, 2021
The Thompson Austin will be opening in November 2021 and is part of the Hyatt family of hotels. This boutique hotel is located in the heart of Austin, TX, and features an on-site restaurant, a luxurious Olympic-style pool, and residential-like accommodations. It’s even pet-friendly if you want to bring Fido or Fluffy along for the trip.
The Rosewood Le Guanahani
With great excitement, we proudly announce that Le Guanahani has joined the @RosewoodHotels family of ultra-luxury properties joining 28 unique luxury hotels, resorts, & residences that embody Rosewood’s A Sense of Place philosophy. Learn more https://t.co/2w3b4xgCwK #LeGuanahani pic.twitter.com/FMNlF3aNFC
— Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth (@RWLeGuanahani) June 23, 2020
Are you traveling to St. Barth’s in the near future? Look no further than The Rosewood Le Guanahani for your accommodations. Their individual white-trimmed cottages dot along the beaches of the Caribbean. And while they’re far from cheap (prices start at about $1,800/night), they’re worth every penny.
Motto at Chelsea
The Hay-Adams, Washington, appointed a new director of F&B; Motto by Hilton NYC Chelsea, announced a new GM; and Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club welcomed a new director of spa & Wellness.
Read the week's moves: https://t.co/dPRwIMynkB#HOTELS #HotelIndustry pic.twitter.com/lnT9zcGTdw
— HOTELS magazine (@HOTELSmagazine) August 18, 2021
If there’s one thing you can count on the Hilton brand of hotels for, it’s pure New York luxury. And nothing better illustrates this commitment to luxury than their newest offering, the Motto — located in the heart of the trendy Chelsea district.
The Civilian of Times Square
Don’t believe the hype: NYC is still very open and very thriving. And Times Square is making a comeback with a vengeance with its Civilian of Times Square boutique hotel opening later this fall. It’s not only fun and funky; it’s affordable too.
The Hythe at Vail
The Hythe to Open in Vail this Winter.#WheretoNext #GoFurther #ExploreMore #GetOutandExplorehttps://t.co/w0Wd5uiuOI
📸© The Hythe Luxury Collection Hotel Vail pic.twitter.com/VzDwKIw50v
— Trazee Travel (@TrazeeTravel) August 18, 2021
The Hythe is part of the Marriott family of hotel properties, and it’s located right in the heart of Vail, CO. If keeping up with your wealthy Vail neighbors is part and parcel of your vacation — and it usually is — then this mountain adventure, which is set to open in Winter 2021, is perfect for you.
voco
Say hello to the weekend with a little getaway and a handcrafted drink #vocoPodgorica 🍷
📷: bosko .photo pic.twitter.com/0xnTz0oULI
— voco Hotels (@vocohotels) August 6, 2021
Located a stone’s throw from the Hudson Yards, the voco is another Times Square offering that just underwent a full renovation, and will finally be open for business on November 15th. With full, upscale amenities and newly-renovated rooms, voco has positioned itself to be at the heart of NYC’s renaissance.