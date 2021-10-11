6 Exciting New Hotel Brands To Check Out For The Fall

We’ve all had quite a year, haven’t we? So has the travel industry. And these new hotel brands are here to welcome you with open arms.

Whether you’re looking to book a room for a quick weekend getaway, or you’re looking to book an extended — and long overdue — vacation, you’re going to definitely need to book a hotel. (Because, let’s be real: AirBnB and VRBO don’t always cut it, do they?)

But believe it or not, Nerdwallet points out that these hotel brands haven’t just been preparing for their opening in the wake of the pandemic. On the contrary, they’ve been planning their unrolling for years.

“Opening a new hotel is not as simple as unlocking the door,” writes Nerdwallet. “It takes years of planning to make the final product consumer-ready. With lots of new hotels in the U.S. worth exploring, choosing the right place to stay may be even harder than before.”

So whether you’re looking for hotel brands from names that are tried and true, or you’re looking for something out of this world that you’ve never heard of before, these six newcomers are sure to please for your fall travel plans. Let’s take a look at what you can expect — and what you should try first.