You Can Rent The 'Home Alone' House On Airbnb For Only $25/Night

Kevin! Fans of the film Home Alone now have a unique opportunity to stay in the famous house featured in the 1990 movie thanks to none other than Airbnb.

According to the Airbnb booking page, the house-sharing site is celebrating the release of Home Sweet Home Alone in the most unique way: by making the Chicago-area home available for one night only for only $25.

And there’s more: Buzz McAllister — who played Kevin’s meathead, bullying older brother — will be your host for the evening.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating,” he writes on the website, “but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.” (Buzz McAllister is better known as actor Devin Ratray.)

During their stay, guests will enjoy:

A cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season.

Booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!).

Surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror.

All the ‘90s favorites their hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

A meet and greet with a real-life tarantula.

A viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone.

A LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home.

Finally, in the spirit of holiday giving, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital in honor of this very special promotion.