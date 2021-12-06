Bah Humbug: Spend The Holidays In A Grinch Cave For Less Than $20/ Night

If you are a Dr. Seuss fan looking to live out your holiday fantasy, then Vacasa’s Grinch Cave rental may be for you.

The vacation rental platform has apparently teamed up with the Grinch, so travelers can book his mountainous abode for $19.57. From December 13 to 23, Dr. Seuss fans can book the property near Boulder, Utah to immerse themselves in the elevated rocky setting far from Whoville.

The large 5,700 square feet Mt. Crumpit home features props from the movie, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. The Grinch’s lair was purposefully created for this special time to give visitors the ultimate winter experience.

All of the whimsical furniture and props are reimagined to appear as if you were transported to Dr. Seuss’s own mind. With cautionary danger signs outside the entrance, you will truly live the life of Who’s preparing for the most significant day of each year, Christmas.

Inside the dim cave, is a decked-out piano organ with attached horns ready to be played. There is also a neon-colored retro closet set to fit the Grinch’s gaudy wardrobe, where you can throw on a comfortable silk robe. The large bookcases hold readable materials that can be shared with your traveling group, and there are two beds. The maximum occupancy for the Grinch’s home is 4 people, and there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The funky layout of the cave will really give you a special feeling of nostalgia because it resembles the Grinch lair precisely. With stylized string lights and a massive window looking out to the great mountain Utah terrain. Mt. Crumpit may be a trek to get to, but there is no doubt that it isn’t worth it.

You can see a virtual tour of the Grinch’s cave here.

