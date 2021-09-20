Photo Credit: Getty Images
7 Holiday Travel Tips That Won't Break Your Bank
It’s that time of year again: holiday travel tips time!
It’s pretty hard to believe that yet another year has gone by — the years all seem to be blending into one another, aren’t they? Yet, the outside is slowly starting to open up again, and holiday travel bookings have already begun.
And according to TravelPulse, 2021 is already shaping up to see a spike in holiday travel — and that number is only expected to spike up in the coming years.
“We started to see an increase in families booking their 2021 and 2022 holiday vacations at the end of 2020, which showed us that families are more than ready to reclaim their holidays and time taken away from each other – and that they’re ready to seize their new-found freedom,” said Amélie Brouhard, the vice president of marketing omnichannel North America and USA sales for Club Med. “The pandemic has also undoubtedly affected the mental health and wellbeing of us all, and the act of planning vacations has been proven to boost mental health. We believe families were booking ahead to not only give themselves something to look forward to but to also provide them with a sense of optimism and that there are brighter days ahead.”
With this in mind, then, we’ve come up with this list of holiday travel tips to keep in mind as you book your travel in 2021 and beyond. Bear these in mind as you get ready to ring in 2022!
Book in Advance
Last-minute deals can be amazing to find. But if you don’t get your preferred booking, it will be a real pain point. But if you book your flight (and other accommodations) in advance, you can save the same amount of money as you would getting an elusive “last-minute deal.”
Don't Eat Away Your Budget
Going out to eat at the most expensive restaurants every night will eat away at your budget — literally and figuratively. Instead, try to eat like a local and go to all the favorite spots that others go to on a regular basis.
Watch How You Pack
Many airlines are now charging to put a suitcase under the plane. Learn how to pack economically — remember, you’ll be traipsing around the city with your luggage in tow, so ask yourself if you really want to be moving lock, stock, and barrel for your vacation. (The answer: probably not.)
Consider Discounted Hotels
No one’s suggesting you sleep in a hostel or on a campsite (perish the thought). But rather than book the most expensive hotel in the city, consider booking a boutique hotel through a site like Kayak or another price-comparison site to make sure you get the best price possible.
Walk When You Can
Walking is not only good for you, but it will help you burn calories and learn the roads. Best of all, it will save you a lot of money.
And Take Public Transport When You Can't
If you’re going to a big city where public transportation is the norm — such as New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago — learn to use the system. You’ll not only save big money, but you’ll be able to experience the city like a local.
You should only summon a ride-sharing service (like Uber or Lyft) or a taxi if you’ve exhausted all your other options and you have no other choice. Ride-sharing and taxis can add up, and quickly.
Above All Else, Find Your Budget, and Stick To It
It’s always a good idea to have a budget, plus a 10% contingency in case of an emergency. For example, if you’ve allocated $3000 for your holiday travel budget, take an additional $300 to $500 with you in the event of an emergency.
“Sticking to a budget” cannot be overstated enough. The last thing you want to be is stranded, in the middle of nowhere, because you blew your vacation budget.