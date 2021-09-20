7 Holiday Travel Tips That Won't Break Your Bank

It’s that time of year again: holiday travel tips time!

It’s pretty hard to believe that yet another year has gone by — the years all seem to be blending into one another, aren’t they? Yet, the outside is slowly starting to open up again, and holiday travel bookings have already begun.

And according to TravelPulse, 2021 is already shaping up to see a spike in holiday travel — and that number is only expected to spike up in the coming years.

“We started to see an increase in families booking their 2021 and 2022 holiday vacations at the end of 2020, which showed us that families are more than ready to reclaim their holidays and time taken away from each other – and that they’re ready to seize their new-found freedom,” said Amélie Brouhard, the vice president of marketing omnichannel North America and USA sales for Club Med. “The pandemic has also undoubtedly affected the mental health and wellbeing of us all, and the act of planning vacations has been proven to boost mental health. We believe families were booking ahead to not only give themselves something to look forward to but to also provide them with a sense of optimism and that there are brighter days ahead.”

With this in mind, then, we’ve come up with this list of holiday travel tips to keep in mind as you book your travel in 2021 and beyond. Bear these in mind as you get ready to ring in 2022!