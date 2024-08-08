The Historic Magnolia House, located in Greensboro, North Carolina, should be on many travelers’ must-visit lists. Staying here is a rare chance to stay at a hotel that was an integral part of African American history—one of the few “Greenbook” hotels that are still in operation. In addition, this exquisitely preserved example of Victorian-Italianate architecture has a long history, dating back to 1889. But, the Magnolia House’s story as a haven for Black travelers only began in 1949 when Arthur and Louise Gist purchased the property.

They transformed it into a “traveler’s motel,” giving essential service to Black Americans passing through Greensboro during the era of segregation. In 1955, the Gist family took a bold step by listing their establishment in the “Negro Motorist Green Book,” commonly known as the “Greenbook.” This annual guide, published from 1936 to 1967, was a crucial resource for Black travelers. It listed safe and welcoming businesses during the Jim Crow era.

The Magnolia House’s Heyday

The Magnolia House quickly gained a reputation as a premier destination for African American travelers. It was one of just a few Greensboro-based businesses to appear in the “Greenbook.” Its name was often bolded in the guide, indicating its excellent reputation. During its heyday, the Magnolia House hosted numerous influential figures. Famous guests included baseball legend Satchel Paige, writers James Baldwin and Carter G. Woodson, and musicians like Miles Davis, Tina Turner, and Gladys Knight.

After the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination in public accommodations, the Magnolia House, like many “Greenbook” establishments, saw a decline in visitors. It eventually closed its doors in 1979 following Arthur Gist’s death. The building sat abandoned for years until Sam and Kimberly Pass acquired it in the mid-1990s, determined to restore its legacy. Their daughter, Natalie Pass-Miller, continued this mission, overseeing a grand reopening in January 2022.

A Stay In The House

Today, the Historic Magnolia House is a living museum with a functioning bed and breakfast. It offers four rooms, each paying homage to famous past guests. The Baldwin room, for instance, features a vintage Smith-Corona typewriter. The Legends room, on the other hand, showcases memorabilia honoring athletes like Jackie Robinson. Guests can book stays at the Magnolia House to experience a piece of living history. They can enjoy Southern comfort food at the hotel’s restaurant and listen to live jazz on Friday nights. Visitors can also explore the museum-like first floor, which features informational placards about the hotel’s history and excerpts from the “Greenbook.”