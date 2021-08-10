Netflix's 'High On The Hog' Is Coming Back With Even More African Food Traditions & Stories

Netflix’s High On The Hog, was so well-received and evoked so many positive emotions from viewers worldwide, that the hit docu-series has decided to come back for a second round—as confirmed by our sister brand, Shadow and Act.

“We are elated to have the opportunity to share more of the incredibly rich history of African Americans,” said executive producers Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger. “The next chapter of High on the Hog has many more beautiful untold histories. Numerous people reached out to ask us if there would be more and more and we are incredibly excited that Netflix has agreed to another season. The best is yet to come!”

Season one of this powerful show took us on a culinary journey starting in Benin, Africa. Host Stephen Satterfield took us along as he met up with food historian, Dr. Jessica B. Harris to explore some of the food traditions that the ancestors started on the continent of Africa before being taken from their homeland and brought to the America’s.

One of the most emotionally provoking moments of the series, was Satterfield’s time at the Door of No Return’ in Ouidah, Benin.

In an interview with Travel Noire before the series’ release, Satterfield shared: “It’s something that is going to come through for not just every Black person, but every person that feels an ancestral longing or disconnection. Going to memorials to remember those ancestors who’ve come before us and made our lives and its privileges possible.”

There is no word as yet as to what countries or US cities will be highlighted on the second season. But, the show’s executives are very excited.

“I am so thrilled to announce the second season of High on the Hog with Netflix and to be able to continue this incredible journey through Black food and culture,” said Roger Ross Williams, executive producer and director for the series. “It has been wonderful to see the powerful reaction audiences had to our first season, and we hope to further amplify and empower the Black culinary story and experience.”