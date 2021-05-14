Photo Credit: Ian Vedette Kafuna
Travelers Dish On The 9 Best Caribbean Beaches To Visit In 2021
Prime travel season is just around the corner, and TripAdvisor has released its top 25 list of the world’s destinations with the best beaches. To no surprise, Caribbean beaches made the top 25 list.
As you plan your much-needed getaway, keep these Caribbean destinations in mind.
1. Santa Maria Beach – Cayo Santa Maria, Villa Clara Province, Cuba
Santa Maria Beach takes the top spot in Cuba. Located in Villa Clara Province, the beach has incredible white sand that feels like flour, with tranquil water and a nice breeze. It’s a place dreams are made of.
2. Grace Bay Beach – Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
Grace Bay in Providenciales is an absolutely idyllic setting, according to TripAdvisor. Its golden sand and crystal clear blue water is the picture you need for postcards.
3. Eagle Beach ¬– Palm Eagle Beach, Aruba
Eagle Beach in Aruba is a fan favorite because it’s a beautiful beach that’s “tranquil and pristine” without the rocks and seaweed.
4. Varadero Beach ¬– Varadero, Cuba
Varadero Beach is the second beach in Cuba that makes the list. According to beach-goers, it’s an “excellent well-kept, and clean beach that’s perfect for water sports.”
You may also love that people who visit are a big fan of the calm and warm water.
5. Maho Bay Beach – Cruz Bay, St. John
Located in Cruz Bay, St. John, Maho Bay Beach is a beautiful white sand beach known for snorkeling with sea turtles and octopus.
6. Seven Mile Beach ¬– Negril, Jamaica
This stretch of Jamaica offers some of the clearest turquoise water that you will experience. The white sand is described as “fine as sugar.”
7. Playa Norte ¬– Isla Mujeres, Mexico
This beach on the Caribbean coast of Mexico doesn’t get the love it deserves. It embodies true paradise as the water is described as clear and every beautiful shade of blue you can imagine.
8. Seven Mile Beach – Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands
Not to be confused with Seven Mile Beach in Jamaica. While that beach also makes the list, the one in the Grand Cayman Islands is known for its “turquoise water that can be seen for miles, with clean, soft sifted sand.”
9. Bavaro Beach – Bavaro, Dominican Republic
The water at Bavaro Beach is as crystal clear as you see in a magazine and the beach is well maintained with no rocks. It rounds the top list as a “place of total relaxation.”