These Six Haunted Halloween Tours Are Worth Taking The Trip For

Halloween is upon us, which means it’s time for pumpkin spice, trick-or-treating, and haunted tours.

For some people, Halloween is all about the fake spooky and scary — the type of fright-night fests that are often accompanied by high-school kids dressed up in makeshift Freddy Krueger outfits, for instance, or the type of fright-nights that are often accompanied by rides at any of the Six Flags amusement parks.

For others, though, a haunted tour is more the way to go. According to America Haunts — an online repository for all the facts & figures about haunted houses and tours that you could ever want — Halloween is the second-largest commercial holiday in the United States (the first being Christmas) and those who run such fright fests are banking on its patrons being willing to spend their money on during the spooky season.

“The typical haunted attraction averages around 8,000 paid guests,” they report. “This figure grossly depends on the market and the size of the attraction. About 80% of the professional attractions in America attendance are less than 10,000 paid guests or more than 7,500 paid guests. Less than 3% of haunted attractions have attendance figures over 35,000 paid guests.”

But if you like your fright nights with a little travel and culture (and who doesn’t, really), these six selections from different parts of the United States are sure to tickle your fancy.