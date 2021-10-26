Photo Credit: Getty Images
These Six Haunted Halloween Tours Are Worth Taking The Trip For
Halloween is upon us, which means it’s time for pumpkin spice, trick-or-treating, and haunted tours.
For some people, Halloween is all about the fake spooky and scary — the type of fright-night fests that are often accompanied by high-school kids dressed up in makeshift Freddy Krueger outfits, for instance, or the type of fright-nights that are often accompanied by rides at any of the Six Flags amusement parks.
For others, though, a haunted tour is more the way to go. According to America Haunts — an online repository for all the facts & figures about haunted houses and tours that you could ever want — Halloween is the second-largest commercial holiday in the United States (the first being Christmas) and those who run such fright fests are banking on its patrons being willing to spend their money on during the spooky season.
“The typical haunted attraction averages around 8,000 paid guests,” they report. “This figure grossly depends on the market and the size of the attraction. About 80% of the professional attractions in America attendance are less than 10,000 paid guests or more than 7,500 paid guests. Less than 3% of haunted attractions have attendance figures over 35,000 paid guests.”
But if you like your fright nights with a little travel and culture (and who doesn’t, really), these six selections from different parts of the United States are sure to tickle your fancy.
Haunted Pizza Tour — Boston, MA
A spooky food tour walking through Boston’s oldest neighborhood, the North End. You will visit the crypts below Boston’s oldest standing church, and hear ghost stories that revolve around Boston’s oldest residence. ($66 per person)
The Savannah Underground: An Immersive Ghost Hunt — Savannah, GA
Learn about Savannah’s dead and how to find them on the city’s first ghost tour. Watch the stories you just heard come to life at the Savannah Underground Immersive Theatre. ($60 per person)
Haunted Bar Crawl with Tarot Reading — Charleston, SC
Immerse yourself in Charleston’s haunted history on a walking tour-bar crawl of the city’s most notorious locations. Finish the evening with more history and ghost stories and a tarot reading. ($64 per person)
Sightseeing & Serial Killers Tour — Philadelphia, PA
Get to grips with the history of Philadelphia’s founding fathers on this urban adventure spanning from the burial ground to the bar!
Led by a host of expert guides, roam the old streets of Philadelphia hearing tales of ruthless businessmen gangsters, and psychopathic killers. Learn about some of Philadelphia’s more sinister residents and residences such as the Corpse Collector, the Frankfurt Slasher, and Hednik’s House of horrors. ($45 per person)
Bobby's Fright Hike: Halloween Edition Chicago Bike Tour — Chicago, IL
Join Bobby’s Bike Hike as we unleash our Halloween “Fright” Hike bike tour through the city of Chicago. Professional actors will guide you through the scariest stories of the city, bringing to life the most famous ghosts who still haunt Chicago today. ($49.99 per person)
History and Haunts Carriage Ride Night Tour — New Orleans, LA
A carriage tour at night is a wonderfully spooky way to see the town, learn a bit of history, and experience a one-of-a-kind adventure. Visit famous haunted locations and be introduced to the ghostly lore and legends that New Orleans’ French Quarter is known for.
Thanks to 300 years of tragedy, New Orleans is filled with true stories of ghosts, voodoo, and vampires. ($50 per person)