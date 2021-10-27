These Are The Top 5 Cities For Halloween Celebrations

If you’re the type of person who enjoys Halloween celebrations, living in one of these five cities will be a godsend for you.

LawnStarter recently ranked 2021’s Best Cities for Pumpkin Lovers ahead of Halloween and National Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26.

They compared nearly 200 of the biggest U.S. cities, looking for easy access to pumpkin patches, lots of pumpkin-related events, and high community interest.

They also searched for cities with plenty of bakeries and coffee shops, where you might be lucky enough to find delicious pumpkin treats and pumpkin spice lattes.

And when all was said and done, these five cities emerged victorious in the battle royale for the best Halloween celebrations.

What was most surprising, of course, wasn’t necessarily which cities topped the list, but which cities didn’t top the list. Texas is one of the largest pumpkin producers in the country, so why did cities in the Lone Star State fare so poorly in the ranking? Houston is the highest-ranking Texas city at No. 73, and seven others landed in their bottom 10. As it turned out, Texans, in general, have a low interest in anything having to do with Halloween celebrations — but LawnStarter discovered that they have a high interest in Dia De Los Muertos celebrations, thanks to the large concentration of Mexicans and Mexican-Americans in the state.

Here, then, is their list of top cities for Halloween celebrations.