Photo Credit: Juan Carlos Trujillo
Get Ready To Fall In Love With Art Basel: Your Guide To Miami's Popular Week
From November 30 through December 4th, Miami Art Week will commence and celebrate local and international artists’ careers and work through public and invitation-only art exhibitions. There will be lively events, all-day galleries, and art installations that will be available for viewing and some for auctioning during the busy week. Global brands will bring daring collaborations to life to revive the buzzy culture of Art Basel.
The most popular days are at the end of November and the beginning of December, but the art exhibitions and shows may remain open all the way to the second week of December. If you want to experience the renowned Miami art fair Art Basel, you can purchase day tickets here for $65.
If you have plans to hit up one of Miami’s most exclusive events and weeks, here’s a guide to help you navigate Art Basel 2021. Be sure to tag us in your photos if you go!
Where to Stay
If you are looking to stay at a swanky destination that will resemble your daily art exploration activities, then the Hilton’s Gabriel Hotel is for you.
This art deco-inspired hotel has coastal views right on Ocean Drive. The hotel is centered in the heart of the party culture that gives Miami its sleepless vibe.
The relaxing sounds of the Atlantic Ocean will help you fall asleep in your modern room. With a sundeck and multiple pools to choose from, the Gabriel Hotel will give you the premiere Miami Beach experience.
The Gabriel will be hosting Art Basel events all week long.
For additional recommendations, check out our list here.
Events to Attend
There are plenty of art installations, open-invite parties, and major gallery showings to consider during your Miami vacation. However, the loftiest events are exclusive and reservations are most likely required to get a glimpse at world-class collections of modern art.
If you are in Miami at the beginning of Art Basel; on December 1st, there will be art created by Jean-Michel Basquiat’s unveiled at Triller‘s gallery at BLK Studios 2060 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33172.
The Basquiat exhibition will feature digital NFT art for auctioning and physical pieces to view or purchase. This series of events will run from December 1 to the 4 with each day featuring musical performances, live discussions with Basquiat’s old friends, and real-time art activations.
Also, local Black artist Cory Van Lew will be creating art for people during the exhibition and attendees will be able to auction off one of his colorful NFTs.
Other events to be on the lookout for are a luxury car painting exhibition happening at the Gabriel Hotel. Known for her acrylic Porsche paintings, Tanja Stadnic will be hosting an art session with guests, so you can customize your own Porsche with acrylic paint. There will be vehicles on display and cars that you can create your own art piece with. This is all happening on December 1 at 6pm.
From December 3 through 5, Black founders and sisters, Dionna and Danyelle Gray, will be bringing Womanish to Miami Art Week. With a 15-room exhibition, there will be female artists’ work on display through this tour of female-empowered rooms and Instagrammable moments. Some rooms feature Black symbols and cultural artifacts inside community spaces like a bold beauty salon or dreamscape. You can purchase tickets here.
Where to Eat
If you want convenience, reserve a dinner at Villa Azur in South Beach. The restaurant serves international cuisine that fuses the flavors of Europe and the Mediterranean together. With a party flare ambiance, the luxe eatery will compliment your Art Basel experience.
With delicious meals like Tomahawk Steak or Tuna Tartare, Azur uses fresh ingredients and entertainment to curate a fine dining atmosphere.
For hard decision-makers, the Lincoln Eatery is a pristine food hall with over 10 vendors. There are plant-based options as well as seafood and Italian cuisine. The extensive foodie walkthrough destination is located in South Beach as well, which makes for easy and short travel times.
For additional Miami eats, we’ve got you covered here.