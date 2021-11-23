Get Ready To Fall In Love With Art Basel: Your Guide To Miami's Popular Week

There are plenty of art installations, open-invite parties, and major gallery showings to consider during your Miami vacation. However, the loftiest events are exclusive and reservations are most likely required to get a glimpse at world-class collections of modern art.

If you are in Miami at the beginning of Art Basel; on December 1st, there will be art created by Jean-Michel Basquiat’s unveiled at Triller‘s gallery at BLK Studios 2060 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33172.

The Basquiat exhibition will feature digital NFT art for auctioning and physical pieces to view or purchase. This series of events will run from December 1 to the 4 with each day featuring musical performances, live discussions with Basquiat’s old friends, and real-time art activations.

Also, local Black artist Cory Van Lew will be creating art for people during the exhibition and attendees will be able to auction off one of his colorful NFTs.

Other events to be on the lookout for are a luxury car painting exhibition happening at the Gabriel Hotel. Known for her acrylic Porsche paintings, Tanja Stadnic will be hosting an art session with guests, so you can customize your own Porsche with acrylic paint. There will be vehicles on display and cars that you can create your own art piece with. This is all happening on December 1 at 6pm.

From December 3 through 5, Black founders and sisters, Dionna and Danyelle Gray, will be bringing Womanish to Miami Art Week. With a 15-room exhibition, there will be female artists’ work on display through this tour of female-empowered rooms and Instagrammable moments. Some rooms feature Black symbols and cultural artifacts inside community spaces like a bold beauty salon or dreamscape. You can purchase tickets here.