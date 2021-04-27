Grenada To Relax Entry Requirements For Fully Vaccinated Travelers

As many countries continue their vaccine rollouts across the world, the government of Grenada has announced new requirements for travelers who are fully vaccinated.

Starting May 1, visitors who can provide proof they received the full COVID-19 vaccination dose will only be required to quarantine for up to 48 hours, pending a negative result from a PCR test which will be administered on arrival. According to a release issued by Prime Minister, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell’s office, “persons are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of a two-dose vaccine such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after a single-dose, in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

However, travelers will still need to produce a negative PCR test taken within 72-hours before starting their trip to the island. Upon entry, travelers will not be able to leave quarantine unless they have received medical clearance.

For those who are not yet fully vaccinated or completely unvaccinated, quarantine is mandatory for up to seven days, with a PCR test administered on day five.

Before traveling to the island, all passengers must submit an application for travel authorization to obtain a Pure Safe Travel Certificate to present to the airline company or vessel at check-in. Separate applications are required for all parties including children. Both the Pure Safe Travel Certificate and a copy of the negative PCR test must be presented before boarding.

All visitors and residents must also pay for the COVID-19 test to be administered upon arrival in Grenada before applying for the travel authorization certificate. Payments can be made via the Government’s payment portal, pay.gov.gd.



For more information on Grenada’s travel requirements visit the government’s site.