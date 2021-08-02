Great Wolf Lodge Has $84/Night Rooms — Time To Book Your Next Family Trip

Great Wolf Lodge, a resort known for its indoor water parks, is running a special, limited-time promotion.

According to USA Today, the international resort chain will bring back its “8/4” sale on — wait for it — August 4th. The sale is an ode to the 84 degrees at which their indoor water parks are kept.

“The deal offers families a chance to stay at a bargain rate with prices starting at $84 and is good at all U.S. locations except Great Wolf Lodge Northern California,” reports the outlet. “The company’s indoor water park resorts can be found in 17 states and Ontario, Canada.”

Of course, as with any other promotion, there are some days that are unavailable during this Great Wolf Lodge 8/4 sale. For example, Labor Day is a blackout day. Additionally, the $84 rate is only available from August 4th through December 16th. As of this writing, the resorts have the most availability after Labor Day.

For those that are concerned about the COVID-19 policy at Great Wolf Lodge, their health and safety policy is laid out on their website. The resort requires that all unvaccinated guests wear a face mask while at their lodge. Vaccinated guests do not have to wear a face covering, although it is strongly recommended.

“Great Wolf Lodge is committed to keeping families safe as they play together at our resorts,” says the company, on their website. “As part of our company-wide Paw Pledge Program, we partnered with medical experts, public health officials, sanitizations specialists, and industrial engineers to develop new procedures that focus on disinfection and sanitization, physical distancing, personal protection, and minimizing surface interactions in all guest areas across the resort.”

Be sure to mark your calendars for August 4, as the $84 a night rate will not be honored until that time.