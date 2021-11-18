Gift Guide Season: 10 Gifts For The Budding Wine Enthusiast

Wine enthusiast and journalist Chasity Cooper describes her oenophile journey using checkpoints. The first was when she visited a winery during a study abroad trip to Spain 11 years ago.

“It was just so memorable,” she recalled. “We tasted different cheeses with the wines, we’re buying wine for a couple of euros and bringing them back to the States.”

The second was in her senior year of college when Scandal debuted on ABC. Like the show’s protagonist Olivia Pope, Cooper was living in DC at the time and was captivated by the fixer’s penchant for drinking wine out of oversized glasses. It was the first time she had seen a Black woman confidently handling her vino. Emboldened by the character, Cooper started buying, tasting, and reading books on wine but was still not immersed in the industry.

That all changed at the third checkpoint in 2016.

“I’m kind of the person who learns by doing,” explained Cooper. “I would go to different wine bars, different wine shops, tastings, ask questions and write about it on my little blog. I did that for about a year, still in DC at the time. And then I remember one of the wine shops I featured on my blog. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m really trying to get into this wine game. Can I be an apprentice of some sort?’ They’re like, ‘you can come work for us.’ And I was like, ‘okay, cool.’ So I worked part-time at the wine shop.”

That experience proved invaluable. Cooper eventually moved to New York and started writing about wine for some publications. She also pursued the first-level Wine & Spirit Education Trust certification. Later, Cooper would receive a scholarship to complete levels two and three. The stillness of the pandemic last year provided her with opportunities to create content, host virtual tastings, and bolster her writing portfolio. Her passion for all things wine has taken her to the Chianti Classico in Italy, as well as tastings in Paso Robles, California; Bordeaux, France; and Eugene, Oregon.

Now solidly into the wine game, we asked the WSET-certified wine journalist to take us back to where it all started, when she was just a newbie trying to discover her palate.

Cooper gave us the insider’s guide to the best gifts for the budding wine enthusiast.