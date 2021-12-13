Ghana Is Now Requiring All Incoming Visitors To Be Fully Vaccinated

Ghana is now requiring visitors to prove they’re fully vaccinated, officials recently announced.

As of Dec. 12, travelers 18 years and older will have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated from Ghana’s approved list, which includes AstraZeneca’s, Sputnik V, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna.

This comes after health officials noticed a more than 40 percent increase in cases when comparing the numbers from November 2020 to November 2021. Data shows that a majority of new cases in Ghana are from the unvaccinated, who are three times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, health officials stated.

Ghana is cracking down as it gears up for a busy and festive season as the world simultaneously deals with the new Omicron variant, which scientists believe to be more transmissible.

“The new variant, Omicron, which is said to be more transmissible has been detected at our airport,” a statement from Ghana’s Health Service, reads. “Of the 34 cases detected, 75% of them were unvaccinated. Over the last weeks, cases from the airport account for about 60% of the total cases recorded in the country.”

There is an exception for unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents living outside out of Ghana, as they will be exempted from providing proof until Dec. 26. Health leaders, however, say they will be vaccinated on arrival at the airport.

Other arrival requirements that are still in effect include a 72-hour negative PCR test before departure and completion of the health declaration form three days before arrival.

The form asks travelers more about the countries they visited before landing in Ghana, including any layovers. Other questions include your reason for traveling to Ghana, if you’ve been around anyone who recently tested positive for COVIV-19, and if you’re currently experiencing any symptoms.

Ghana also requires all visitors to undergo Antigen testing.