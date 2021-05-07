Get Paid To Travel To Las Vegas For A Luxury Gambling Trip

Want a free luxury trip to Las Vegas? BonusFinder is seeking someone to test and review casinos. The lucky person selected will get paid to travel to Sin City where they will stay in luxurious accommodations and be given free money to gamble and play casino games with.

Enjoy the iconic Las Vegas Strip and all it has to offer. Use your $2,000 casino spending money to hit the blackjack or roulette tables, or to play your favorite slot games. All travel and accommodation expenses will be taken care of!

You can apply for this dream job by filling out the form at https://www.bonusfinder.com/las-vegas-casino-tester-dream-job/ and letting Bonus Finder know why you are the ideal candidate for the job. In addition to receiving $2,000 for game play, the chosen candidate will also receive $500 after completing the job.

The individual selected will judge casinos based upon their luxury aesthetics, atmosphere, the variety of games available, the service of staff, and quality of dealers.

The competition is open internationally to people 21 and older. Interested candidates can enter from May 1 to May 30. The winner will be contacted and notified by June 7, and also announced on the BonusFinder website.

Things to do in Las Vegas

Did you know there are several Black-owned businesses near the Las Vegas strip. Yes, you can get paid to travel for luxury casinos and support minority businesses too.

Whether you are vegan or have a taste for some chicken and waffles, you can find Black-owned restaurants that offer both in Vegas.

Ashanti’s Caribbean Kitchen offers some of the best vegan halal and organic options in the area. The owner is from the beautiful island of Antigua and brings homestyle Caribbean cuisine to her restaurant. Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles was founded by Larry “Lo-Lo” White in 2012 after spending ten years perfecting his fried chicken recipe. You can now find this chicken and waffle joint in Arizona, Texas, and of course, Las Vegas.

Find more Black-owned options here.