So Fresh And So Clean: You Can Get Paid $5,000 To Soak In NYC's Most Luxe Tubs

For those who love to relax, specifically lovers of luxury tubs, Hotels.com has the dream job for you.

With a complimentary stay at 3 top-tier New York City hotels, the hotel platform is looking to pay a bath connoisseur $5,000 for documenting their ultimate bathing experiences. One lucky person will get to stay at Mr. C Seaport, The Dominick, and The Langham for two nights each, to get a fully immersive overview of these extraordinary tubs with 360-degree views.

You will even get to stay in the Dominick’s Landmark Penthouse.

The “Bath Boss” role is to help provide more exposure for most hotel’s unused but unique amenity, the bathtub.

“We are seeing less and less of the hotel bath as space limitations or lack of use push the amenity to only the most luxurious hotels,” says Shannon Lovich, the head of PR and communications North America at Hotels.com. “We are passionate about this classic component of hotel life and wanted to bring light to the important cause of saving the hotel bath.”

From November 9-15, the selected “Bath Boss” will help fight to keep tubs in the most popular hotel chains by recording their moments and making the amenity more appealing for those who usually skip out on using the porcelain jacuzzi.

Photo Courtesy Of Hotels.com; Mr. C Seaport Luxury Hotel

The lavish temporary lifestyle of relaxing in bubble-filled baths will come with a $1,000 travel stipend. This can be used for food and activities throughout your travels, and you will be gifted ultra-soft bath accessories, a custom robe, slippers, and an eye mask for your dream hotel staycation.

Hotels.com will keep the application open until midnight central time on Friday, October 15th.

You must be 21 or older to be eligible to apply, and it is recommended that you have a snazzy social media platform to pair with your captured moments. These are all requirements that must be submitted in order to snag the “Bath Boss” opportunity.

