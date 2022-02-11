Get Paid To Live It Up In Budapest This Summer!

Live it up in Budapest for a month this summer. For free! A project called, Ultimate Budapest, is paying for a month of travel to Budapest, including flight, accommodations, events, food and beverage.

The company, Ultimate Budapest is a One-Stop shop for all of your Budapest travel needs. They help plan trips from start to finish including activities, food, flights, accommodations and more. And they want you to live it up in Budapest for a month this summer. On them! What’s the, “catch”?

You have to show it all off through their TikTok!

During your month-long stay, you can expect to have spring break type adventures alongside cultural experiences. As a result, expect boat parties, bar crawls, and a weekly sparty, a spa party in one of the city’s hundreds of geothermal, underground springs. You may be in town to go to one of Budapest’s numerous festivals.

Be a tourist during the day and look forward to visiting places like Memento and Margitsziget Parks. Get ready to go off roading in a Soviet vehicle. Or, maybe take a walking tour through Buda Castle. The list of activities isn’t public, so these are just examples. But, the included activities are indeed.

Eating in Budapest can be an entire adventure within itself. So, get your stomach prepared. Goulash and cabbage rolls are a staple. Try kürtőskalács, a tower of dough sprinkled well with sugar. Or, lángos; fried bread with sour cream and cheese melted on top. Then, wash it down with some wine from one of Hungary’s many wine regions.

Grab a glass of wine at home and enter to win this trip to Budapest. All you have to do is write a 100 word essay about why it should be you that gets paid to live it up in Budapest. Then, link all your social media. Send it in before February 20th. And finally, don’t plan anything for mid-June through early July of 2022. Exact dates are to be determined.

Ultimate Budapest has it all planned and it is ALL covered. Roundtrip flights to Europe, airport pickup, accommodations in one of the trendiest parts of town, Food and drink vouchers, a full transportation pass, a local prepaid sim card with data and over $1,000 when you complete your trip.

If you’re not sure what to do with your summer, this may be it. Get more information and sign up today at Ultimate Budapest.