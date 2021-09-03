Get Paid To Drink Beer In One Of America's Beer Capitals This Oktoberfest

Are you the ultimate beer connoisseur who wants to get paid $2,000 to drink beer in one of America’s beer capitals this Oktoberfest? If so, you’re in luck, because Move.org has the perfect gig for you! The moving specialists are hiring a Chief Beer Baron to celebrate by reviewing beer in the beer lover’s city of their choosing. City options include many amazing cities across the country, such as San Diego, Richmond, St. Louis, and Seattle.

Courtesy of Move.org

After responsibly enjoying the Oktoberfest festivities, culture, food, and (of course) brews the city has to offer, you will complete a questionnaire, providing your honest expert opinion and review of the city’s beer scene. In addition to the handsome $2,000 pay and beer on them, the company is also offering another $1,000 to cover travel costs.

What’s more, if you decide you absolutely love the city and want to move there, Move.com will give you another $500 to help cover moving expenses. (No pressure though, you’re under no obligation to move.)

Courtesy of Move.org

To apply for this once in a lifetime opportunity, you must be 21 years of age or older and eligible to work in the U.S. Apply online at https://www.move.org/chief-beer-baron-dream-job/, but hurry! The deadline for applications is September 10th.

Move.org will carefully review each application and announce the candidate selected as the Chief Beer Baron on September 15th. The lucky person will receive an email confirmation informing them they’ve been chosen, after which they will have two business days to respond. The selected individual will have 90 days to make the trip to the beer capital of their choice.

