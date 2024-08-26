Celebrity couple Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were boo’d up at sea in photos shared on Instagram earlier this month.

Gabrielle’s August 15 post included a photo of her and Dwyane closely sharing a moment as the sun set over the water. In a video, the Truth Be Told actress stood directly in front of her former NBA player hubby and lightly swayed. She brought him in for an embrace as Ed Sheeran’s romantic love song, “Thinking Out Loud,” played in the background. Another clip showed Dwyane smiling and matching Gabrielle’s vibe while the two listened to “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter.

The Perfect Find star rocked a reddish-orange bikini with a cowboy hat. Dwyane wore a black tank and matching-colored shorts.

Other pieces of Gabrielle’s post showed she and the NBA Hall of Famer yachting with friends and bonding with their daughter Kaavia, 5. A stunning nighttime firework display was at the end of the starlet’s post.

A screenshot of a text message in Gabrielle’s photo roundup said, “It’s giving very mindful, very cutesy, very demure.” In her caption, she cheekily added, “Demure or nah?”

Where Did Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Vacation?

Gabrielle disclosed that the couple’s yacht trip was in France, but she didn’t share exactly where.

She and Dwyane’s “demure” enjoyment followed their time in Paris, experiencing the Summer Olympic Games. Gabrielle posted footage of the couple dressed in “candy cane” striped pajamas. The clip showed them enjoying each other’s company while gazing at the sparkling Eiffel Tower at night.

In late June, the actress recapped her stay at the Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Around a year prior, Gabrielle celebrated her 50th birthday by visiting three African countries with loved ones. She visited Ghana, Namibia, and South Africa in an effort to explore her heritage.

“The locations came about through personal interest — things I saw on social media that other folks that I knew had gone, places strangers had gone on,” Gabrielle told Ebony. “I knew I wanted to leave there different. I knew that the more I knew about self and my superhero origin story — and I believe everyone’s origin story starts in Africa, the birthplace of civilization — I would have a better idea of my path of life for the next 50 or 60 years.”