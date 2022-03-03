Frontier Launches Nonstop Flights From Miami To Jamaica As The Country Relaxes COVID-19 Measures

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines will launch nonstop flights from Miami to Jamaica, beginning May 5, 2022, marking the airline’s first scheduled service to the Jamaican capital. Flights will operate three times per week year-round.

“We’re thrilled to launch service between Miami and Kingston, the bustling capital city of Jamaica, said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines in a press release. “Kingston is home to an array of fascinating tourism and rich historical sites as well as providing easy access to Jamaica’s stunning mountains and beaches. This new service is in addition to our existing flights to Montego Bay,” Shurz added.

Fernando Vistrain Lorence, Chief Executive Officer of PAC Kingston Airport Ltd said, “Kingston is sure to benefit from the new service and I know our passengers will welcome the options being opened up by Frontier. As the airport, we look forward to a great partnership and the possibility of even more services in the future.”

Francine Carter Henry, Manager – Airlines & Tour Operators, Jamaica Tourist Board, said that nonstop flights from Miami to Jamaica will boost tourism in this Caribbean country. “We are excited to be a part of Frontier Airlines’ growth and expansion plans. Our goals are well aligned in bringing more visitors to the island and we welcome new service to the heartbeat of Jamaica – Kingston.”

venuestock

On Feb. 23, the Jamaican government announced that the country is eliminating the requirement to obtain a travel authorization through the JAMCOVID site or Visit Jamaica platforms. The measure went effective on March 1, 2022. Travelers 12 years of age and older will only need to provide a negative result from a COVID-19 Antigen or PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to their travel. As well, travelers to Jamaica will no longer face travel-related quarantine measures.

“However, we are at this time, maintaining the existing pre-test requirement for a negative PCR or antigen test conducted within three days prior to travel. We are aware that obtaining pre-tests is becoming more difficult and expensive in some jurisdictions. We are, therefore, reviewing whether we should maintain this requirement or modify it,” the Prime Minister said.

Concurrent with the removal of the travel authorisation is the elimination of travel-related quarantine requirements, effective March 1.

“I hasten to add that we are still strongly recommending that persons limit their movements for at least five days after returning from travel,” the Prime Minister said.

Frequency and times are subject to change, so check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.