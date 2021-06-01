Frontier Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flights To Jamaica

It’s now easier than ever to fall in love with Jamaica. Frontier Airlines kicked off its new non-stop flights between Miami and one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations: Montego Bay, Jamaica. To celebrate the addition of the new route, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting from $99 USD.

The new service also opens multiple options for travel to Jamaica from other US cities including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Newark, and Philadelphia.

“We’re thrilled to launch nonstop flights from Miami to Montego Bay right in time for summer vacation,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “The addition of Jamaica boosts Frontier’s robust network map to 33 nonstop routes from MIA, our largest summer schedule ever in Miami. We look forward to welcoming travelers onboard for an unforgettable trip to Jamaica this summer to explore its marvelous culture, activities and picture-perfect views.”

The thrice-weekly service will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays, according to the company’s site. Jamaica is now the sixth country in Frontier’s route map.

“With pent-up demand for travel surfacing, there could not be a better time to launch this new nonstop service from Miami to Montego Bay, the thriving tourist capital of Jamaica,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon Edmund Bartlett. “We are happy to welcome Frontier and its passengers to our island which will only augur well for our arrivals and earnings.”

Frontier requires all customers and crew members wear a face mask throughout their travels. All visitors to Jamaica who are 12 years of age or over must present a COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test to the airline representative at check-in. A negative test result must be presented in order to complete check-in for the flight. The test must also be taken within three days of travel. More information on Jamaica’s protocols can be found on the Visit Jamaica website.

“Jamaica is abuzz with activity, and we are ready to safely welcome travelers to our beautiful island nation to experience its unmatched offerings,” added Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White. “The summer travel season is an ideal time to reconnect with family and friends, and we’re excited to welcome visitors from all walks of life to make new memories in Jamaica.”

Fares must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on June 4, 2021. Fares are valid for travel on select days through June 24, 2021. Round-trip purchase is not required.