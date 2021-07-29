France And Italy Launch Compulsory Health Pass To Access Venues

People hoping to travel to Europe this summer will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test to gain entry into leisure and cultural venues. France and Italy have introduced a health pass as both countries face a spike in cases from the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The Italian government’s certificazione verde or ‘green certificate’ health pass scheme means that the Covid-19 vaccine passport will be required to enter gyms, swimming pools, museums, cinemas, theaters, sports stadiums, and other public venues, including indoor seating areas at bars and restaurants.

The Italian media is reporting that the government has also engaged in talks to make the pass mandatory for domestic flights and long-distance trains. That mandate was not included in the latest decree, but will be revisited.

Italy’s version of the European Union’s green pass has been in effect since June 17th but was only required for international travel within Europe, and to access large events and care homes.

News of the pass in Italy comes on the heels of France’s passe sanitaire which was implemented on July 21st for all areas or events with more than 50 people gathered. This includes sporting venues, museums, theme parks, galleries, theaters, libraries, cinemas, concert halls, swimming pools, exhibition spaces, nightclubs, open-air festivals, discos, zoos, and popular tourist attractions like the Eiffel Tower.

From August 1st the mandate will be extended to restaurants, cafés, and shopping centers. Currently, anyone over 18 years old needs the pass but from August 30th this will include children between the ages of 12 and 17 as well.

#PassSanitaire – As of July 21, the French government has not provided official information on obtaining a health pass for people vaccinated outside the European Union. pic.twitter.com/eJZ1trvnbp — U.S. Embassy France (@USEmbassyFrance) July 22, 2021

For travelers from the United States, the process is still unclear as the CDC vaccination card is not acceptable for France’s health pass. In Italy, the pass is granted to those who have been vaccinated, recovered, or tested in the country. At the Italian border, vaccination cards from the US featuring the CDC logo, as well as tests and medical certificates of recovery are accepted but no word yet on whether these will get you access to the cultural and leisure venues.

Please verify requirements with the respective US Embassies before traveling.