Feeding 40,000 meals daily to nearly 15,000 athletes is no easy feat, but French catering company Sodexo Live was up to the task for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Amandine Chaignot, Akrame Benallal and Alexandre Mazzia were brought on board as partner chefs; the latter owns AM – a three-time Michelin-starred restaurant, so expectations for the event’s cuisine were high going in. There have been some viral standouts from the dining hall, such as the rich and delicious chocolate muffins popularized by Norweigan swimmer, Henrik Christiansen. Those are clearly well-loved, but how are competitors reacting to other food in the Olympic Village?

Sodexo was as inclusive as possible in its meal-design process, working with national committees for months to ensure athletes’ satisfaction. Director of Communications, Anne Descamps, told USA Today that menus were shared ahead of the Games to get input, leading to six cuisine options including French, Asian and other international stations. During early test runs, critics like British Olympic Association Chief Andy Anson criticized caterers for alleged inadequacy. He says that high-protein options were lacking, and “raw meat” was reportedly being served to some; in response, Sodexo made it a point to restock on high-demand foods like eggs (which were previously being rationed) and grilled meats as competition began in late July.

What’s Being Served?

Understandably, athletes care a lot about the food that’s fueling their bodies, especially when a gold medal is at stake. With the 2024 Olympics being hosted in Paris, it’s no surprise to see French options on the menu, but organizers made sure to accommodate other dietary needs and personal preferences where possible too. Asian, Afro-Caribbean and “world cuisine” are also being prepared daily as the Games unfold, with halal and vegan options and a massive salad bar that’s appeared in more than one TikTok tour of the massive Village dining hall.

Thanks to social media, Olympians can take us along in real-time on their adventures in France, with some of them playfully reviewing what they eat between competing and cheering teammates on. Fencing champion Lee Kiefer shared her thoughts on Asian food in the Olympic Village online recently; she gave the chicken tikka and curry beef both five stars, leeks and cauliflower three stars and the sticky rice just two stars. It might not all have been perfect, but at least some flavors satisfied the gold medalist’s palette.

The French are well-known for their delicious breads and pastries, which have received probably the least criticism from patrons of the Games. American rugby player Ilona Maher reminded her TikTok followers to “fuel up” and not “stay hungry” in one of her food vlogs, eating a bread roll, croissant and crepe in one sitting. Speaking of carbs, Erik Shoji loaded up on plenty during breakfast at the Olympic Village; the American volleyball star described his fruit as “pretty fresh” and eggs as “better than average.” Much to his surprise, though, his croissant was less flaky than expected from French pastry makers, though Simone Biles might have an explanation for that.

What Are Athletes Saying About the Food in the Olympic Village?

“I Don’t Think We’re Having Proper French Cuisine”

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After the Golden Girls of USA Gymnastics nabbed first place in the finals, Biles and her teammates sat down with the press to answer some questions. Among them were their thoughts on the food in the Olympic Village, which the 27-year-old wishes was more authentic. “Ok, here’s the thing. I don’t think we’re having proper French cuisine in the village like you guys might be eating because you’re outside,” she candidly shared. “For the athletes, it’s a bit healthier.” That being said, Biles’ TikTok profile proves she’s a fan of the pain au chocolat pastry and she gave the dining hall’s pizza a positive review too.

As for fellow gymnast Hezly Rivera, the Dominican-American was notably less impressed. “I don’t think it’s very good. At least what we’re having in the dining hall. I don’t think it’s the best, but it gets the job done,” the 16-year-old noted. It seems American athletes are more picky than some representing other countries, though track and field sprinter Anna Hall confirmed she’s been able to find options that fit her high standards. “I’m a very picky eater, as I think a lot of the American team is. So I don’t think it’s our favorite. But we have a training site that the Americans go to, and they have different meals for us there,” she explained.

“It’s Good; It’s Not Really Seasoned”

(Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

For some who come from outside America, the choices offered at the dining hall and other nearby shops work perfectly. Filipina gymnast Aleah Finnegan shared a tour of her experience in Paris recently, sharing that she’s a fan of the meals she’s eating at the Olympics. “Honestly, the food here, it’s good; it’s not really seasoned. Personal preference, that’s me.” This isn’t uncommon among her culture; Filipinos typically stick to garlic, ginger, bay leaves and black pepper to add flavor, instead encouraging the use of dipping sauces.

While Finnegan is enjoying her stay overseas, British swimmer Adam Peaty is making headlines after alleging he found worms in his food in the Olympic Village. Sodexo Live has since addressed these claims, telling TMZ Sports, “There is no information that’s been able to provide validity to this sensationalist claim.” They additionally noted that Team GB athletes haven’t submitted any official complaints amid their stay in Paris. “We always listen to the athletes and take their feedback very seriously. Paris 2024 continues to liaise closely with nutritionists of the National Olympic Committees and is ready to make any further adjustments needed to the food service,” they assured concerned athletes.

“There’s Variety, You’ve Got to Play Around With It”

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

From what we know so far, it’s obvious food in the Olympic Village isn’t perfect, but it’s impossible to satisfy the tastebuds of 15,000 people simultaneously. To make the menu work for her, American volleyball player Chiaka Ogbogu has been switching things up regularly. “There’s variety. You’ve got to play around with it. If you stick to the same thing every day, it will get old,” she said. ” I try to make it a little game, see what else I can discover in the Village.”