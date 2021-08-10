Flying With Emotional Support Animals: Here's What You Should Know

To some, a dog is just a dog, but to others, they are part of the family. They can be regular pets, emotional support animals (ESAs), or service dogs.

On July 21, 2021, a dog named Louis died in cargo on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. This sparked discussion on ESAs and their treatment on planes. The owner, Dr. Randall Carpio, hoped Louis could help support his patients, as the dog had a charming temperament. Sadly, this was not to be. According to Honest Paws, “between 2010 and 2020, Hawaiian Airlines had 21 related incidents, putting it on the list of the top 5 worst pet friendly airlines.”

While some criticize the notion of animals on planes, because of some absurd animal types passed as emotional support, as we previously reported— others need their ESA to help with mental health issues or social disorders.

In 2019, a Delta Air Lines passenger sought legal action after being ‘mauled’ by a dog on a flight, which sparked a lot of questions on the safety of ESAs on planes. In early 2021, we saw nearly every major US-based carrier roll out new policies banning the pets from the main cabins, forcing owners to fly their pets in cargo holds— like Dr. Carpio above.

For more insight on ESAs, Travel Noire consulted with Prairie Conlon, a mental health professional, and leading expert on emotional support animals. She not only addressed the death of Louis, but sharply criticized the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) ban on ESAs:

“This is an absolute tragedy, although expected with the new laws passed by the Department of Transportation to no longer recognize emotional support animals and allowing airlines to place them in cargo. This unnecessary tragedy could have been prevented if the DOT didn’t outright ban emotional support animals entirely. Instead of making a few simple amendments to only recognize dogs, cats, and rabbits with basic training or containment, they decided to ban them altogether due to a few ridiculous incidents with peacocks and snakes that represent a fraction of a percentage of the problem. I have pointed out for years that simply amending the types of animals allowed as ESAs and requiring basic training, or keeping them in containment for the smaller cats and rabbits, could prevent 99% of the problems airlines face with the so called ESA problem.”

If you’re thinking of traveling with an ESA, here are some important facts to bear in mind: