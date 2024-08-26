Travelers have noticed a shocking change on Florida’s tourism marketing agency website. While this change happened sometime recently, likely within the last few months, it was only brought to light this week. Due to the history of an exceptionally accepting tourism industry in Florida, it came as a huge surprise that authorities removed LGBTQIA+ travel info from the Visit Florida website.

Some people may argue that this might have been in the works for a while. This guess comes after the “Don’t Say Gay” law was pushed. This was pushed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis which led to the state being issued travel warnings. The removed LGBTQIA+ travel info has been seen as the next step in a discriminatory ploy. Here is what we know so far about the situation and how it impacts the state as an LGBTQIA+-friendly destination.

More On The Situation With Removed LGBTQIA+ Travel Info

Cody Chan/Unsplash

For years, VisitFlorida.com provided the best insight into Florida tourism and considered the diverse groups of people who may visit. The section that was once a source of valuable information, and helped to promote inclusion, stated a clear welcome message for LGBTQIA+ community members. It read, “There’s a sense of freedom to Florida’s beaches, the warm weather and the myriad activities — a draw for people of all orientations, but especially appealing to a gay community looking for a sense of belonging and acceptance.”

The removal of that statement and the entire section has been received negatively. This decision was perceived as devastating for some and rightfully so. Many have taken it as a rejection and erasure of the community. The move has been taken incredibly seriously considering the anti-LGBTQIA+ motive that the removal implies.

Even past chair members of the state’s marketing organization and local business owners have commented on the disappointing removal of LGBTQIA+ travel info. Maryann Ferenc, who was a chair from 2017 to 2018, stated how she championed diversifying tourism during her time working with the organization. She emphasized how important every traveling group is and how diverse audiences allow tourism to prosper in The Sunshine State.

Other people have had much to say about it too. Some local business owners agreed with the sentiment that it just doesn’t make sense to remove the directory. The head of the Greater Fort Lauderdale LGBT Chamber of Commerce remarked, “They seem to want to erase us,” as reported by 10TampaBay.com.

What Does This Mean For Travelers?

The removed LGBTQIA+ travel info can mean a multitude of things. For LGBTQIA+ travelers and allies in particular, the exclusion may signify a misalignment of beliefs with the destination. This may discourage some people from visiting for many reasons. A few of these might include feeling unwelcome or unsafe or simply wanting to spend money to visit more accepting places.

Regardless of the personal impact of this removal, travelers need to stay in the know about events like this. It would not be unheard of for such actions to cause commotion. Travel advisories or warnings will likely follow if things like this continue in the popular tourism state.