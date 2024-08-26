A recent arrest in Florida has sparked questions about how a couple was forcibly removed from a plane. The incident, which took place in the popular tourist state, left passengers stunned. Given the multiple chaotic situations American Airlines has faced recently, this bizarre episode comes as no surprise to the public.

Here’s what we know about the circumstances leading to the Florida arrest.

The Arrest

According to NBC 6 South Florida, a couple was arrested at Miami International Airport (MIA) and removed from a plane on August 19. The incident occurred on a flight from Miami to Las Vegas. The couple, Eugenio Hernandez-Garnier, 27, and his wife, Yusleidys Loyola, were reportedly flying from Miami after cosmetic surgery.

Hernandez-Garnier had a bleeding forehead and a visible bloody bandage wrapped around his head after a hair transplant. Loyola, who had recently undergone a breast lift and arm liposuction, had limited mobility. The situation began when a fellow passenger expressed concern about Hernandez-Garnier’s bleeding head.

A flight attendant asked Hernandez-Garnier to clean up the blood and replace his old bandage. However, he did not have clean bandages. Due to concerns “about his medical condition and body fluid contamination,” according to an arrest report, the issue was escalated. Airline staff asked Hernandez-Garnier and his wife to exit the flight. The couple refused to leave the plane.

The Aftermath

After the couple refused to disembark, the airline staff called the police. Airport officers made multiple attempts to remove the couple from the aircraft. Following significant resistance, the couple was arrested and taken to jail, where they were charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

The incident has raised concerns about the couple’s rights as passengers, especially since they were reportedly cleared for travel by their doctor. American Airlines has since released a statement saying the “customers became disruptive and were non-compliant with crewmember instructions.” The company also expressed support for its crew members.

The situation, coupled with other recent complaints, could lead to further issues for the airline. The couple has since retained an attorney.