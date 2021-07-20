Photo Credit: Adobe Stock
Flight Deals Under $400 Round-Trip This August
August will be here before you know it! If you’re making travel plans and not sure where to go just yet, here is a list of flight deals to five destinations for less than $400 round-trip.
1. St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
If you’re looking for a quick and easy getaway on the beach, then St. Thomas is your answer.
The island is known for its gorgeous beaches and water sports such as sailing and snorkeling.
There are multiple flights to Saint Thomas for a less than $120 round-trip this August, including Washington D.C., Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.
Leaving Orlando will get you there for the cheapest at $93 round-trip, according to Skyscanner.
2. Mexico City, Mexico
Although tourism in Mexico often favors Tulum, Puerto Vallarta, or Puerto Escondido, you don’t want to miss the hidden gem Mexico City, especially for those of you looking for an adventure indulging in great coffee and art.
We have a 48-hour guide to Mexico City here.
If you’re living on the West Coast, this flight deal is for you.
According to Skyscanner, round trip flights from departure cities, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, and San Antonio, are less than $220 round-trip.
Dallas, Texas is the cheapest departure city. Use Aug. 7 through Aug. 21 as your dates to get a round-trip flight for $189.
3. Cali, Colombia
Cali may be the 3rd largest city in Colombia, but it has the largest Black population in the country, where 90% of the residents identify as Afro-Colombian.
You can read our guide on what to do and where to eat and stay in Cali here.
Keep in mind that Colombia is a good destination for August, as it tends to stay unaffected by hurricanes during this weather season.
You’ve probably heard of Cartagena, Medellín, and Bogotá, but why not give Cali a try?
This is a great destination for less than $220 round-trip, according to Skyscanner.
Fort Lauderdale is the cheapest location, thanks to Copa Airlines, that will get you to Cali for $209 round-trip. Use Aug. 17 through Aug. 31 as your dates. There is a long layover in Panama City, Panama.
4. Toronto, Canada
After shutting its borders for more than a year, Canada is back open— only to fully vaccinated Americans beginning August 9.
Toronto is a dynamic Canadian city that has a lot to offer visitors. If you’re not sure what to do during your stay, we have the perfect itinerary for you.
Those of you leaving Nashville, San Jose, Louisville, and Austin will benefit from this flight deal, as you can head to Toronto for less than $400 round-trip.
Departing New York City will get you to Toronto the cheapest at the end of August.
Use Aug. 25 through Aug. 31 as your travel dates in August for a round-trip flight priced at $262 on Skyscanner.
5. Madrid, Spain
Travelers love Madrid’s affordability compared to other European cities, which makes it the perfect destination for budget travelers.
If you’re looking for cheap things to do, at the top of your itinerary should be a visit to Puerto del Sol. Known as the “Gate of the Sun,” it is one of the most famous attractions in Madrid and the center point of Spain.
You can’t leave Spain without having a tapas restaurant experience.
Tapas, which literally translates to “small plates,” is on a whole different level in Madrid.
With so many choices in the city, we recommend a tapas food tour, so you can enjoy a variety of cuisine options, including thick Spanish hot chocolate, a Spanish omelet, and Madrid’s famous stew
Miami, Chicago, and New York City are the U.S. Departure cities that will get you to Madrid for less than $400 round-trip this August.
Miami is the cheapest, according to Skyscanner. Use Aug. 9 through Aug. 22 as your travel dates for a flight for as low as $372 round-trip.