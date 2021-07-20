Flight Deals Under $400 Round-Trip This August

If you’re looking for a quick and easy getaway on the beach, then St. Thomas is your answer.

The island is known for its gorgeous beaches and water sports such as sailing and snorkeling.

There are multiple flights to Saint Thomas for a less than $120 round-trip this August, including Washington D.C., Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Leaving Orlando will get you there for the cheapest at $93 round-trip, according to Skyscanner.