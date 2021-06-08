Photo Credit: Getty Images
Flight Deals: Here's Where You Can Travel In July For $400 Or Less
More countries are reopening their borders to travelers again this summer, signaling confidence in the vaccination rollout process. If you’re ready to travel this summer, here is a list of 5 flight deals that allow you to travel for less than $400 round-trip in the month of July.
Some of these destinations haven’t made our flight deal round-up list in over a year!
1. San Juan, Puerto Rico
San Juan is a great getaway where you can relax at the beach, eat delicious food and explore. One of the best activities to do is heading to Old San Juan for shopping and entertainment.
If you’ve been waiting to plan a group trip, San Juan is the perfect destination that doesn’t require a passport.
There are so many flights for less than $200 round-trip including from Philadelphia, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Denver, Washington, DC, and more during July.
Follow this link to Skyscanner for more dates and departure cities.
2. Mexico City, Mexico
Mexico City is one of the most unique tourist destinations in the world, offering visitors a modern city entrenched with ancient culture. Not only will you find exciting nightlife, but there are world-class museums, ancient ruins, and enchanting parks to explore.
The best part is that it’s another destination where there’s a lot of options from departure cities in the U.S. for less than $400 round-trip, including Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, Las Vegas, and more, according to Skyscanner.
3. Lima, Peru
The extensive history and culture of Lima provide a wealth of attractions for visitors. Lima is full of squares like the Plaza de Armas and its colonial architecture. There are also walking destinations such as Malecón de Miraflores. If you are a history lover, you can see attractions like the Iglesia y Convento de San Francisco and many more
If Lima is on your bucket list, then July is the perfect month. Skyscanner has some of the best prices to Lima from Florida departure cities that would get you there for as low as $211 round-trip.
4. Madrid, Spain
Spain’s borders are officially reopened to vaccinated Americans as of June 7!
You will need to provide proof of vaccination along with a negative COVID-19PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of your trip. Travelers who tested positive within 90 days of their trip will also need to provide documentation from a licensed health care provider with information that they have recovered.
Throughout the month of July, Madrid is the cheapest destination for travelers from New York City, Chicago, and Miami, according to Skyscanner.
5. Rrome, italy
Italy is officially open to all leisure travelers. Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi Di Maio announced on Facebook on May 8, saying that “tourism is a key part of Italy getting back to normal,” and adding that the government’s objective is “to reopen to visitors from foreign countries which have reached a high rate of vaccination.”
Rome is reopening back up to Americans, too, as long as they provide two negative tests before departure and on arrival.
In July, flights to Rome are the cheapest from Chicago, Washington, DC, and New York City, according to Skyscanner, and less than $400 round-trip.