Flight Deal: Multiple US Cities To Lisbon, Portugal For As Low As $268

As fall rolls around, vaccinated travelers are looking for a quick escape. And, we wanted to help you save a few coins if you do make the decision to travel. Right now, American Airlines and its affiliate, Ibieria, has low-priced flights to Lisbon, Portugal for as low as $268.

The sale is for those departing from Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, New York, and Boston. If you aren’t in one of these cities, no worries, you can likely find cheap flights from other major cities as well.

To take advantage of this Lisbon deal, you must have travel flexibility between mid-October and mid-December.

The best way to find and purchase this deal is to first use Google Flights or Skyscanner to find the date range that works best for you. Simply enter your departing city, and Lisbon as your arrival. The dates and prices that show up in green are an indicator that those are the best dates to fly at the lowest rate.

Once you find a date set that is feasible, head over to American Airlines’ website to finalize your purchase. Keep in mind, these are not direct flights, and you will have a layover. Depending on the length of your layover, you could turn this into a two-for-one deal.

Lisbon, Portugal’s entry requirements

Prior to booking, you should read up on the latest news from travel.state.gov. According to CNN, For mainland Portugal, those coming from the main tranche of destinations — including EU countries — by plane must produce either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding, an antigen test taken within 48 hours or boarding, or a valid EU digital Covid certificate. Children under 12 do not need to have a test. All passengers must also complete a passenger locator card before departure.

The European Union recently placed the U.S. on its ‘do not travel’ list. While this is not a formal ban, each country is allowed to make its own determination on the rules and what is required for entry. This means that as cases potentially increase, the above requirements could change at any moment.

We highly recommend adding travel insurance if you decide to take advantage of this Lisbon deal.