Five Easy Cocktails To Make For National Prosecco Day

Ingredients:

2 cups (1 pint or 12 ounces) fresh strawberries (or frozen strawberries*)

1 cup orange juice

1 750mL bottle Prosecco, champagne or other sparkling wine

Method: Remove the tops from the strawberries. Add them to a blender with the orange juice and blend. (If you prefer a sweeter mimosa, you can add 1 ounce simple syrup.)

For each drink, add ½ cup of Prosecco to the champagne flute. Then pour in ¼ cup of the strawberry purée.

Notes:

*Frozen strawberries are usually a little more tart than fresh berries. If desired, you can add a little drizzle of maple syrup or simple syrup to sweeten.

Source: A Couple Cooks