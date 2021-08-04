The First Black Travel Expo Will Be Held This Fall In Atlanta

The very first Black Travel Expo is coming to Atlanta’s Marriott Marquis this fall. According to Travel Pulse, the event, which is the only travel expo of its kind for Black travelers, will take place October 14-17. It will allow travelers to network with influencers and leaders in the industry, and learn more about travel and vacations.

The expo was created to fill a void for services accommodating Black travelers that was discovered through a 2019 study conducted by the Black Travel Alliance and MMGY Global.

“The BTE is the one-stop for the Black traveling public to learn about new destinations within the United States and internationally,” said Maurice Foley, founder and CEO of the Black Travel Expo.

“It is the place to hear amazing travel stories, receive great advice, learn how to travel smart, and find out who’s who in the Black travel industry. Most importantly, buy and support Black travel entrepreneurs, products, services, and brands over one weekend and under one roof.”

With over 75 different sponsors and vendors, primary supporters and sponsors of the event include Delta Airlines, the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, and the city of Atlanta.

The event will feature over 20 panelists and speakers, including Travel Channel host Kellee Edwards, Nomadness Travel Tribe Evita Robinson, and Stephanie Jones, founder of the National Blacks in Travel & Tourism Collaborative.

Attendees will learn travel tips and advice through the panel discussions and break-out sessions. There will also be exclusive travel savings and vacation giveaways.

Tickets can be purchased at https://blacktravelexpo.square.site.

