Inside Fernando de Noronha: Brazil's Hidden Paradise

When you think of Brazil, what cities do you picture? Rio de Janeiro? Salvador? São Paulo? Although these three cities represent the main destinations for those who visit Brazil, it’s a fact that the largest country in Latin America has much more to offer. Meet the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

This archipelago is one of many alternatives for tourists who want to be surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, beaches and mountains. With 21 volcanic islands, the archipelago located in the country’s northeast region is a paradise found in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Fernando de Noronha is declared a Natural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco.

Fernando de Noronha has the most beautiful beaches in Brazil. In a country where wonderful beaches abound along the long country’s coast, this is very impressive. Beaches such as Boldró, Porto beach, Meio beach and Sancho beach, which was elected the best beach on the planet by the Traveler’s Choice Awards on TripAdvisor, attract visitors from all over the world.

The combination of crystal clear waters, yellow sand and a rich marine life enchants people from all over the world. Its beaches are divided between the inner sea (water facing the Brazilian continent) and the outer sea (facing the Atlantic Ocean).

In fact, Noronha is also one of the best places for diving. Its clear waters and mild temperature provide excellent visibility, making it possible to observe its splendid marine life of corals, dolphins, turtles and sharks.

Courtesy of Letícia Conceição

“I spent five days in paradise,” Letícia Conceição an Afro-Brazilian woman from Rio de Janeiro told Travel Noire. “I didn’t want to come back [to Rio]. This was the most impressive experience of my life. I went to Praia dos Porcos, Praia do Meio and Baía dos Sanchos. Also, we dived in Praia do Porto which was amazing,”

Letícia and her husband, Walney Conceição, recently visited to celebrate her birthday.

Courtesy of Letícia Conceição

Another highlight of Fernando de Noronha is the sunset. The island has numerous spots where you can enjoy its famous sunset, such as Forte do Boldró, Mirante Dois Irmãos and the beaches of Conceição and Porto.

Courtesy of Letícia Conceição

Hiking trails are also an option for those who love adventures, and to be closer to the nature. The archipelago offers 10 hiking trails, with most requiring some hiking experience. One of the most beautiful trails is located in Sancho beach area, where visitors can also see a beautiful waterfall.

Courtesy of Letícia Conceição

In order for the site to maintain its preserved nature, the number of visitors is limited and an environmental preservation fee must be paid to enter the island. The fee to enter Fernando de Noronha is around US$ 100 per person. Tourists also must pay to enter the archipelago’s beaches. Beach tax is around US$15.

The place has a variety of hotels and hostels, and Airbnb is also a good option.

There’s no direct flights to Fernando de Noronha. The only way to get there is flying from the Guararapes International Airport, in Recife. Once there, you can rent a car or getting around by bus.