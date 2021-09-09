7 Fall 2021 Travel Trends To Keep Your Eye On

The fall 2021 travel trends prove that Americans are desperate to get up out of the house and get back out into the world.

But there’s a catch: travel is no longer focused on the destination. Rather, it’s focused on the people.

“According to tourism academic Fabio Carbone, post-COVID tourism is also expected to focus more on people than destinations,” reports The Conversation. “Those eager to get away from measures like social distancing will likely use travel to embrace existing relationships with loved ones living abroad or seek new encounters. Carbone suggests that because of this, post-Covid tourism will pivot toward prioritizing human development, dialogue, and peace.”

As can be expected, then, the Fall 2021 travel trends focus less on where you’re going and more on who you’re going with, what makes you comfortable when you go, and how you can maximize your travel when you finally have the opportunity to get away from it all.

With the industry proving to be more and more unpredictable as more strains of “the Rona” emerge, people are jumping at the chance to travel on their terms, with flexibility and comfort, at an affordable cost, and with the people they care about the most.

Let’s take a look at the fall 2021 travel trends, and what you can expect from your next vacation.