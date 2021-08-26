9 Craziest Fines Imposed By The FAA For Unruly Passengers

After more than a year of being in the house, people have obviously forgotten how to act. And the FAA fines for acting out on an airplane are getting crazier than ever.

In recent months, it’s felt like there’s a new news story about some passenger or another acting out on an aircraft. We recently spoke to psychologist Dr. Leo Flanagan, to get his expert opinion on the matter.

“The fact that as of July 21, 2021, the FAA has reported 3,509 incidents of airline passengers losing their minds on planes or being unruly is a direct result of our brain—specifically the amygdala and limbic system— performing as it is designed to in a tremendously abnormal situation,” he said.

The incidents are becoming so prevalent, in fact, that the BBC also decided to do some research into why people are acting like they have no home training when they board planes.

The BBC discovered that between January and June 2021, the FAA filed more than 3,100 incidents of violence on airplanes. In each case, the FAA issued hefty fines in an effort to deter further violence. And of the more than 3,100 incidents, 487 of them are currently being actively investigated — an exponential hike from the 142 incidents that have been investigated, on average, in the years before the pandemic.

“Most customers are crammed into tight spaces with complete strangers, where they have little control over what’s happening to them. Experts say this can lead to nervousness, negative feelings, and the kind of outbursts that are now well-documented online,” said the BBC. “Political polarization and mask mandates seem to have heightened tensions, too. But even deeper than that lie prickly issues of the pandemic’s mental-health legacy, and how it’s emerging in the unfriendly skies.”

While all of this is certainly true — and far be it from us to minimize anyone’s mental health disorders — airline crews aren’t here for the nonsense. And the FAA fines are beginning to match their disgust in this behavior. The federal agency recently issued a press release documenting the 30 most expensive airline incidents — and we decided to take a look at the 9 craziest fines imposed by the FAA for travelers.