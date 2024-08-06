With all the things happening in the aviation industry right now, a new start may be just what is in order. A reinvigoration of travel could be the breath of fresh air that helps to settle down the industry. Recent news about a hefty grant to modernize airports has received positive reactions. Travelers may be able to look forward to new and improved developments at their favorite airport sooner than later. Here is what fliers should expect with the new airport grants.

More On The Airport Grants

Photo credit: Belinda Fewings / Unsplash

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a new program on July 30. In tandem with the Biden-Harris Administration, the FAA has awarded new airport grants. This was made possible by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program. This program has a $25 billion total but only a portion is going to airport improvements. The grant is funding 245 airport-related infrastructure projects, allocating funds across 39 states. Ultimately, the airport grants will help improve America’s airports.

This massive grant is in response to the staggering number of Americans that have flown this summer. The government has seen a need for expansion based on the increasing number of travelers going in and out of America’s airports. This action will hopefully bring some relief for airports that have been outgrown or outdated. The historic investment is just one part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law but a well-needed contribution to the airports that keep the country operating smoothly.

It is the second-largest investment in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) history. The grant is a distinct investment in the future of travel in the country since the accessibility and quality of the nation’s airports are significant. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made this funding possible. It will help airports all across the country make necessary changes. These changes and improvements will ensure the safety and efficiency of airports. The grants will make a great impact on travelers’ experiences.

What Can Travelers Expect?

Frequent fliers who are curious about the pending updates can view visual data of the airports that will receive funding. Travelers can find the airports that have already received their funding on the FAA’s website.

Overall, fliers can expect airports to allocate updates across many different parts of the airport. The FAA grant money is eligible for investment in things like runways, terminals, taxiways, and more. Other areas where travelers might notice improvements include safety and sustainability projects, airport transit connections, and roadway projects.