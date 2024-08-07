A viral travel trend sweeping across social media platforms has aviation experts and safety authorities sounding the alarm. The so-called “airplane napping hack,” about a more comfortable in-flight sleep experience, is being denounced as ineffective and potentially dangerous.

The controversial technique involves passengers lifting their feet from the floor to the seat. They then strap them down tightly with the seatbelts and lower their heads onto their knees. This position, which resembles a curled-up ball, has been touted by some TikTok and Instagram users as “life-changing” for getting rest during flights.

Why Are Experts Sounding The Alarm Against The Airplane Napping Hack?

While the allure of a comfortable nap during air travel is understandable, especially given the increasingly cramped conditions on many flights, safety should always be the top priority. Despite its viral popularity, health and safety experts strongly advise against the airplane napping hack. According to People, Dr. Michael Breus, Founder of The Sleep Doctor, doesn’t mince words about the trend.

“This appears to be one of the dumbest ideas I have ever seen,” he said. “If there is an emergency, I’m guessing both legs get broken. And if there is even mild turbulence, it could be another issue — probably a head injury.”

Dr. Breus elaborates, saying, “Sleeping on a plane is not rocket science.” He offered other suggestions for getting a better rest, such as wearing an eye mask and using a mild sleep aid.

Expert-Approved Solutions For Achieving In-Flight Sleep Comfort

Before exploring other solutions, it’s essential to recognize the barriers to in-flight sleep. Dr. Mark Atkinson, medical director of Sens.ai, identifies three main obstacles.

“The barriers to getting poor plane sleep are not planning ahead, noise, and exposure to LED lights,” he shares with Forbes. Additionally, the uncomfortable seating position and potential for turbulence can further disrupt sleep.

So, first things first: pick your seat early and carefully. The quality of your sleep is greatly affected by the seat you choose. Selecting a window seat is a standard recommendation since it allows you to lean on the window while still having control over the window shade. Furthermore, experts advocate investing in comfort-enhancing accessories such as neck pillows, which provide the ideal balance of support and comfort, and noise-canceling headphones or earplugs, which filter out noise while reducing ear strain.