Experience Harlem Celebrates Juneteenth With A Summer Shop And Sip

Experience Harlem’s popular SHOP & SIP gives some well-deserved shine to the neighborhood’s Black-owned businesses with a weekend-long event series supporting restaurants and retailers across Harlem. This year, the award-winning marketing solutions company is celebrating its 15th Anniversary with a special Juneteenth edition of SHOP & SIP. Juneteenth is a holiday that recognizes the liberation of enslaved African-Americans. It is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

“Harlem has long been recognized as the Black capital of the world, there’s no better way to celebrate Juneteenth weekend, kick off summer and the reopening of New York than to discover Harlem’s scores of Black entrepreneurs, small businesses, artists and artisans,” said Angie Hancock, Founder, Experience Harlem.

“We know it’s been such challenging times. By supporting the SHOP HARLEM campaign, we hope we can make this summer a little more remarkable”, said Liz Osei, On Channel Brand Manager, Beam Global Spirits (home to Maker’s Mark®) about sponsoring SHOP & SIP HARLEM.

Participating restaurants include 67 Orange, a speakeasy-style lounge; Chocolat, an American comfort food spot; Cove, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant; Harlem Hookah, a contemporary dining spot featuring hookah huts; Melba’s, which serves up Southern classics; Ponty Bistro, featuring French & West African cuisine; Renaissance Harlem, which offers a variety of New American, French, and African flavors; and Settepani, an Italian café. Among the retailers that have signed up for the event are Home to Harlem Pop Up, Harlem institution Make My Cake Bakehouse & Coffee Shop, NiLu, Sudsy Water, The Brownstone, and Wines by Mozel.

In addition, Experience Harlem is also launching the 2021 guide to Black Harlem with a curated list of Black-owned Harlem retail and restaurants that will welcome socially distant shoppers from Friday, June 18th until Sunday, June 20th. Customers will receive a ticket to present at a participating restaurant to sip a complimentary Maker’s Mark® cocktail.

The celebration starts with cocktails and conversations at Ristorante Settepani on June 18th. The event will be co-hosted by the Harlem Commonwealth Council.

Find more information at SHOP & SIP HARLEM.